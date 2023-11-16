Miss Universe Australia: Major new development after her family’s businesses were found to owe $45million

<!–

A politician has called for an investigation into the parents of current Miss Universe Australia after it was revealed their failed businesses owed tens of millions of dollars to creditors.

In a statement to Victorian parliament on Tuesday evening, Victoria’s shadow transport minister and former opposition leader Matthew Guy called on the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to reopen investigations into the parents of Moraya Wilson, Anton and Melinda.

Moraya won the Australian leg of the Miss Universe pageant in Melbourne on September 1. A day later, her parents’ debts and her title as director of 10 companies owing thousands of dollars in taxes were revealed.

Anton Wilson was banned by ASIC from managing companies until 2027, while his ex-wife Melinda was disqualified from managing companies for five years in March last year.

The lengthy bans stem from their companies going bankrupt and owing more than $45 million, of which around $21 million is believed to be owed to the Australian Taxation Office.

In his statement to state parliament, Mr Guy said a number of his constituents had contacted his office, concerned about the “actions of Mr and Mrs Wilson”.

“I note that there is a lot of money that is owed and has been at stake in this matter, and many Victorians have been financially harmed and are seeking legitimate redress,” Mr Guy said.

“It is not right that a number of businesses linked to these individuals continue to operate while tens of millions of dollars in unpaid debts remain unpaid.”

The MP revealed ASIC had previously investigated the couple, but the investigations were “bizarrely” concluded “without any serious attempt to seek financial redress or assist those seeking justice”.

“How is it that our federal regulators cannot open or reopen investigations into people who owe so many people so much money?” » asked Mr. Guy.

Mr Guy asked the deputy state treasurer to contact his federal counterpart, Stephen Jones, to “immediately reopen an investigation” into Mr and Mrs Wilson.

He also called on Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan to put pressure on the “federal government” to conduct an investigation quickly in the interests of “Victorians involved who have been financially harmed”.

During his statement, Mr Guy also discussed Ms Wilson’s status as sole director of 10 of the family’s businesses which are also loss-making and owe tens of thousands of euros.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Moraya Wilson for comment.

She has previously denied having any knowledge of the companies or being an active director of any of them.

Moraya recently ignored a petition asking him to relinquish his title due to his family ties and is currently in El Salvador representing Australia in the international portion of the competition.

It’s the latest success for the 21-year-old, after a petition was launched last week calling on her to relinquish her crown as Australia’s top model.

Willy Bagatcholon, who describes himself as a human rights advocate, spearheaded the petition and called on signatories to “strike Moraya Wilson her crown” as Miss Universe Australia.

“In light of recent reports that Moraya Wilson and her parents were involved in an alleged tax evasion of approximately $100 million, her actions do not align with the message of Miss Universe,” the petition reads.

“This is why I think Moraya Wilson should step down as Miss Universe Australia.”

Although Moraya said she was aware of the petition, she also said she nevertheless intended to participate in the international competition, news.com.au reported.

“I intend to carry out my duties as Miss Universe Australia to the best of my ability with the full support of the Miss Universe Australia management,” she said.

