Parents are slammed for viral video showing young children playing with ultra-realistic guns and flashing cash at ‘NBA YoungBoy themed’ birthday party

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The parents of a young Louisiana child have been criticized for hosting a gangster-themed party where they were filmed playing with realistic-looking weapons and dancing to explicit rap music.

The ‘NBA YoungBoy themed’ children’s birthday party in Louisiana went viral online after a video was released showing five young boys dancing while also flashing fake money.

Following strong backlash, the birthday boy’s mother, Devine Brooks, defended it as harmless fun and said the boys thought they were filming a music video.

“He wanted an NBA party and that’s what he got,” she said. ‘My boys are well trained and are even going to the national championship with his football team! It was all fun and they were enjoying themselves, they thought they were shooting a video.”

The video shows a group of men dancing with the children to the song Never Broke Again by the 24-year-old rapper from Louisiana, who has eleven children.

The party decor included champagne bottle balloons, diamonds, wads of cash and very realistic looking Glocks.

But the video has sparked outrage online, with one person saying on Instagram: ‘This is why the youth and younger generation are messing up now because of people and parents like this.’

An NBA YoungBoy-themed children’s birthday party in Louisiana went viral online after a video was released showing five young boys dancing to the rapper’s explicit music while two of them played with ultra-realistic weapons and fake money.

The birthday boy’s mother, Devine Brooks, said the party was innocent fun and the boys just thought they were filming a music video.

A group of fathers with their young sons danced to a song by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, a 24-year-old rapper from Louisiana with 11 children

The birthday boy’s mother defended the party on Instagram, saying her boys are “well educated.”

Another Instagram user said: ‘Wow, this is an example of ignorance! This is ridiculously sad and a shame. What type of mother allows this?! It is a loss to even mention the father.”

Someone else said, “NBA YoungBoy doesn’t make music for kids anyway.”

NBA YoungBoy may be a questionable theme for a little boy’s birthday party, but the rapper recently stated that he plans to be baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — once his ankle monitor is removed.

The American rapper – whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden – has 11 children with nine different women – but he married his long-time girlfriend, who is mother to two of the children, in January 2023.

Gaulden often raps about guns and money, which likely inspired the finishing touches to the birthday party.

‘I made more money, I had to buy more guns to get through the day’ and ‘I just walked out of my show with a dirty gun’ are some of the lyrics from his songs.

The rapper was charged with possession of a firearm and was arrested in March 2021, after which he spent time in jail before posting a $500,000 cash bail. His release was conditional on being monitored and under house arrest at his home in Utah.

NBA YoungBoy might be a questionable theme for a little boy’s birthday party — but the rapper recently stated that he plans to be baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — once his ankle monitor is removed

Devine Brooks – mother of the birthday boy – also mentioned in a comment on Instagram that her son shared a birthday with the Louisiana rapper (October 20), further inspiring the party’s theme

In 2020 – the Baton Rouge native was arrested along with fifteen others Louisiana on the possession of a Schedule I drug, the manufacture/distribution of a Schedule II drug, and the manufacture/distribution of a Schedule IV drug.

Devine Brooks – mother of the birthday boy – also mentioned in a comment on Instagram that her son shared a birthday with the Louisiana rapper (October 20), further inspiring the party’s theme.

But other users continued to ruin the birthday party despite the mother’s defense. “I don’t normally comment, but the fact that the mother here is defending this nonsense is completely ridiculous,” one commenter wrote.

Another user said: ‘If he gets locked up for murder please bring back this video.’

Toy guns are increasingly being banned as toys because they are believed to encourage real-life violence.

The group of partygoers celebrated under party decorations – including champagne bottle balloons, diamonds, wads of cash and very realistic Glocks. It is unclear whether the weapons are real or factual

The rapper was charged with possession of a firearm and was arrested in March 2021, after which he spent time in jail before posting a $500,000 cash bail. His release was conditional on being monitored and under house arrest at his home in Utah

In Colorado, a 12-year-old boy was suspended and police were called to his home during the pandemic after he brandished a toy gun during a virtual class.

Seventh grader Isaiah Elliott, a student at Grand Mountain School in Colorado Springs, was attending his virtual art class on Aug. 27 when he briefly held the toy gun in his hand.

His mother, Dani Elliott, said her son picked up the neon green toy gun and moved it from one side of his computer screen to the other. It wasn’t until after class that Elliot received an email from her son’s art teacher informing her that she had told the school’s assistant principal about the incident.

In 2018, a mother called giving a child a toy gun as a birthday present “inappropriate” after her son received three.

The anonymous woman posted on British parenting site Mumsnet that she was torn over taking the fake guns away from her seven-year-old child because he liked to play with them.

The mother revealed her discomfort with the toy and received a flood of comments on the online community from parents who agreed with her views.

In September, a first-grader in Alabama was suspended after using his finger as a fake gun and saying “bang bang” while playing with a friend — when school officials forced him to sign a detention notice with his blocky name.

Six-year-old Jackson Belcher was forced to sign a Class III trespass citation for “threats and intimidation” after he “used his fingers to shoot another student” during a lighthearted game between cops and robbers at his Jefferson County elementary school. Alabama.