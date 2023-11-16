6-Year-Old Virginia School Shooter’s Mom Sentenced on Federal Charges

Deja Taylor, the mother from Virginia whose 6-year-old son shot his first-grade teacher in January, has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for possessing marijuana while owning a firearm.

She pleaded guilty in June to federal charges related to drug use while possessing a firearm and providing false information about her drug use during the weapon purchase.

On January 6, Taylor’s 6-year-old son utilized his mother’s gun to shoot his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner, at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. The child discharged a single shot in Zwerner’s first-grade classroom, resulting in a round passing through her hand and into her chest. Fortunately, Zwerner survived the incident.

After the boy fired the shot and was detained by another teacher, he reportedly said, “I shot that bitch dead,” according to records.

The mother also admitted guilt to state charges of child neglect, with a court hearing scheduled for December on those state charges. According to court documents, Taylor’s grandfather has had full custody of her 7-year-old son since the shooting.

Taylor’s son told investigators he accessed the gun by climbing onto a drawer to reach the top of a dresser, where his mother kept the firearm in her purse.

