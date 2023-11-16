57 best subscription boxes to gift in 2023

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more
Subscription boxes are the gifts that keep on giving. Literally. When you gift a subscription, you’re usually signing your recipient up for multiple deliveries over the course of a few months, quarters, or even a whole year.
There are so many different subscriptions to choose from, but the best subscription boxes to gift are ones that add value to our lives in some way. They might offer new product discovery, deep discounts, or seamlessly keep you stocked up on your favorite household essentials. Below, we’ve rounded up an exhaustive list of giftable subscriptions that are thoughtful, unique, and sure to excite.
Sipsby Tea Discovery Box
Sips by sources premium tea from tea farms, local tea shops, and large-scale tea brands to provide shoppers with a one-of-a-kind sipping experience. The Personalized Tea Discovery Box is a fun way to ensure they’re always stocked up on teas and help them explore new flavor flavor profiles. Sips by even has a quick quiz to help the brand understand different tastes and preferences. Give a digital gift card so they can walk through the steps of this process on their own.
Scentbird Subscription
Let them unwrap the gift they really want – infinite new designer scents and none of the smelly sample strips. They can avoid the commitment to just one bottle and instead find their signature smell. Each month they will get a 30-day supply of the fragrance they want.
Cloth & Paper The Planning + Stationery Box
The Planning + Stationery Box from Cloth & Paper is for the organized planner on your Christmas list. Each month, it comes with 8 to 12 items, including sticky notes, notebooks, planner inserts, stickers, page flags, and more.
Kinder Beauty Box
If they’re always looking to stock their shelves with more clean beauty products, a Kinder Beauty subscription is a great place to start. For $27 a month they’ll get a new shipment featuring 5 clean, cruelty-free, luxury beauty products valued at $165. The boxes often include picks from top brands like Osea and Pacifica.
Jeni’s Pint Club
There’s no better way to satisfy a sweet tooth than with Jeni’s Pint Club subscription. Each month they’ll receive a delivery of four pints (including sneak peek flavors that haven’t been publicly released) right to their doorstep, so they never have to worry about opening the freezer to find there’s no ice cream left again. Jeni’s Pint Club offers a 3-, 6-, or 12-month membership
Shaker & Spoon Cocktail Club
Shaker & Spoon Cocktail Club sends cocktails to your best friends and family every month. Each box has enough ingredients to make 12 drinks (minus the liquor) and original recipes. Ingredients include mixers, syrups, garnishes, bitters, and more.
Sfoglini Pasta Club
Who wouldn’t want a box filled with pasta delivered right to their doorstep each quarter? The Sfoglini Pasta Club includes 6 pastas in a shipment, with half of the bags in regular semolina shapes while the other half are limited options including unique pasta shapes, funky flavors, or even out-of-the-ordinary grains used to make the product.
Porter Road Gift Card
If they love to cook meat, or even just eat meat, they’ll appreciate a gift from Porter Road. The brand offers a variety of boxes all featuring different selections of high-quality beef, chicken, and pork that can be delivered every 2, 4, or 6 weeks. Porter Road subscriptions can be customized to include meats that they prefer, there’s no time commitment, and prices start at just $65. Since there are so many options, we suggest going for a gift card so they can choose the box that’s best for them.
My Garden Box
Turn their home into their own personal plant nursery with this monthly gardening and crafting package. Each month, they’ll get everything from a planter, soil, and living plants, plus gardening tips.
History by Mail Subscription
Even the biggest history buffs often have a thirst for more knowledge about historical events, because there truly are just so many important and interesting moments in history worth learning about. Each month, History by Mail chooses a topic and then sends its subscribers detailed replicas of historical documents on that topic to help contextualize why, and how, things have unfolded as they did throughout history.
Chillhouse Chill Tips Subscription
Help them save on trips to the nail salon with a monthly supply of press-ons from Chillhouse instead. Each set includes 24 nails (so they can experiment to find the perfect fit), non-damaging glue, a cuticle stick, a dual sided buffer and a file. With gorgeous designs like The Chill Line and Just The Tips, these press-ons look like a work of art.
Raw Spice Bar Monthly Spice Subscription
Whether it’s for a birthday, anniversary, or just because, the foodie in your life will look forward to a new spice blend and complimentary recipe every month. Previous blends include Ras el Hanout Blend, a seasoning perfect for a Moroccan recipe; Za’atar, a Middle Eastern blend often used as a dry rub for meats and veggies; and Xinjiang, a spicy blend that’s also known as Szechuan seasoning.
Bespoke Post Box
Bespoke Post sources quality, unique products from small businesses and creates boxes of well-curated goods tailored to their interests. Whether they’re keen on their grooming routine, a home cook in training, or an outdoor enthusiast, a Bespoke Post box will help them discover exciting, new products they’re sure to love each month.
Adults & Crafts Subscription
Crafting lovers, rejoice because this box provides you with all you need to make your Pinterest dream projects come true. The box provides you with enough supplies to create the projects which range anywhere from photo transfer to woodworking.
Universal Yums Yum Box
Another delicious snack box option from Universal Yums, this one spotlights treats from a different country each month. Each box contains at 10-12 unique snacks, plus a guidebook with trivia and games from the country. Past boxes have featured snacks from Spain, Greece, Indonesia, and Israel.
Goldbelly Subscription
You can choose from subscriptions to their favorite food like pizza and BBQ, their favorite cities like NY and New Orleans, or let the editors at Goldbelly curate the month’s best sellers for a surprise box.
Sculpt Pottery Kit Course
Give them the gift of creativity with a weekly (or bi-weekly or monthly) delivery from Sculpd. This pottery class in a box has everything they need to get crafty and sculpt their very own pinch pots, sculptures, trinket trays, and other clay creations. Each kit includes 2 packs of air-dry clay, carving and cutting tools, 2 paintbrushes, 1 smoothing sponge, white acrylic paint, varnish, and a step-by-step guide to help them become the potter they’ve always dreamed they’d be.
Hunt A Killer Box
Do you have a true crime or murder mystery lover in your family or friend circle? A Hunt A Killer subscription is an excellent gift for them. Each month a new box full of clues and a mystery will arrive at their doorstep. They can either work alone or with others to find the killer. This is an excellent option for couples looking for quality screen-free time.
Breo Box Subscription
Past boxes from Breo Box have included TRX fitness accessories, smart home devices and smartwatches, and Bluetooth headphones. The high-end products aren’t geared toward any gender — as long as they appreciate quality everyday essentials, fitness and health gear, and tech, they’ll love Breo Box.
TheraBox Subscription
Each TheraBox includes full-sized wellness items for nurturing your mind, body, and soul. Your loved one will also get a research-based happiness activity curated by a therapist.
Ipsy Glam Bag
Ipsy is the smart choice for anyone on your Christmas shopping list who whiles away the hours watching makeup tutorials on TikTok and YouTube. Each month, the company will send them a box of beauty products that cater to their skin tone, eye color, hair color, comfort level, and other preferences.
LeMel Stud Club
For little ones, there’s nothing more fun than switching up their earrings and showing off new styles. That’s why we love LeMel Stud Club. Each month, they’ll get a pair of hypoallergenic, 14k gold studs. Usually styles feature gemstones, cz, or fun enamel designs. The Starter Set is a great pick, as its a month to month membership that can be cancelled at any time. If you know they’ll be excited to get a new pair of earrings for months to come, you can go for the Earring Lover or Lil’ LeMel VIP subscriptions, which are 3- and 6-month commitments, respectively.
Raising The Bar Subscription
For the friend who’s sober or experimenting with a “damp” lifestyle, a Raising The Bar subscription is an awesome way to let them enjoy all the fun of creating cocktails without the booze. Each box includes 3 cocktail recipes, alcohol-free spirits, shrubs, and syrups (enough ingredients to make 10-12 drink servings), and other bar tools and garnishes to give every drink that cocktail bar appeal.
RunnerBox Subscription
Let your favorite runner know how much you care with a RunnerBox subscription. Each RunnerBox is stuffed to the brim with accessories and snacks to fuel their training and recovery. Energy gels, performance granola, and pain-relieving Tiger Balm are just some of the products that have been featured in previous boxes. RunnerBox sends shipments out every two months with options to choose an annual plan, six-month plan, or go box by box.
Jiggy Puzzle Club
JIGGY makes puzzles so beautiful and fun, many are actually designed in collaboration with artists themselves, they won’t want to put them back in the box when they’re done putting them together. If you have a puzzle-lover in your life, a JIGGY Puzzle Club membership will keep them busy with solving a new 500-piece puzzle each month. Each puzzle even comes with puzzle glue so they can frame the puzzle and hang it up as art.
Olipop Subscription
Whether they’re trying to lower their soda intake or take pride in their well-stocked drinks fridge, an Olipop subscription is sure to please. Olipop makes better-for-you beverages that will support their gut microbiome without sacrificing on flavor. The tonics are sweet-as-soda without all of the sugar and chemicals. From Classic Root Beer to Tripical Punch, there are a variety of scrumptious 12-packs to choose from. Once you pick their preferred flavors all you have to do is choose to have the boxes delivered every 2, 4, or 8 weeks.
Art Crate
For the friend whose walls are never full enough, Art Crate is a fun and creative gift. Give them a gift card so they can walk through the entire Art Crate process– from the style-defining quiz to communicating with their curator– themselves. Each month they’ll get one new piece of artwork ready to find its place in their home.
Wickbox Subscription
Your recipient will receive a new candle each month. Fragrances are selected based on their personal preferences, which Wickbox calls a “customized scent profile.” Each candle arrives in an elegant gift box and its container features a unique decorative design.
Murray’s Cheese Globetrotter’s Cheese Club
Calm Meditation App
Help them to unwind by gifting a subscription to Calm, a soothing solution to their stress. Calm is known for helping its app user maintain mindfulness, achieve better sleep, and reduce anxiety.
Menlo Club
Menlo Club is an affordable men’s clothing subscription that will supplement their existing wardrobe with fresh pieces. The membership gives them the opportunity to take a style quiz and receive two to three items from Menlo Club’s brands based on their personal style. Senior reporter Amir Ismael tested it out and found it’s the easiest way to dress nicely without overspending or going to the store.
Loot Crate
Whether they are a gamer, anime fan, or pop culture aficionado, there’s an exclusive crate for them. Each box is filled with multiple fan collectibles and apparel. Find the box that best aligns with your giftee’s interests and get it delivered directly to their door.
Winc Wine Subscription
Winc is a California-based company that both creates its own wine and curates bottles from top vineyards. It sends three full bottles of wine based on their “Palate Profile,” so they’ll get something that suits their particular taste. Its community rating system also points them to new names to try.
Nest New York Candle Subscription
Nest is known for its unique and innovative fragrances like Black Tulip and Wisteria Blue. The brand’s monthly candle subscription delivers a new, expertly chosen scent to the recipient every month, each of which comes in a sleek glass vessel with up to 60 hours of burn time.
BarkBox Subscription
The best way to please a dog owner is to gift not to them, but to their dog. Bark Box’s adorable toys and all-natural treats are the highlight of the month for more than two million dogs nationwide.
Disney Plus Gift Card
The popular new streaming subscription features unlimited, ad-free access to thousands of movies and series (including original, exclusive programming), and the ability to stream on up to four devices simultaneously and add up to seven profiles. If you know someone who still hasn’t subscribed, you can help them tune into all the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars content they’ve been craving.
Birchbox Subscription
The grooming, skincare, and beauty industries couldn’t be more packed with products for all types of needs and concerns. Birchbox digs through the clutter for them and picks out five samples each month that they should use. At $15 a month, the value of the service is unparalleled.
Harry’s Starter Set
The gift of a clean, smooth shave is more cherished than you might think. Harry’s full line of shaving products work together seamlessly, and you can customize this combination of blades, creams, foaming gels, and post-shave balms to send to your recipient.
HelloFresh Gift Card
HelloFresh is one of our top meal kit subscription choices because of its tasty dishes, creative features like “Dinner-to-Lunch” recipes, and accompanying wine club. There are plans and menus to suit all types of cooks and family sizes, from vegetarian couples to omnivore families of four. If HelloFresh doesn’t look like it’ll suit your recipient, check out the gift options from one of these services.
Atlas Coffee Club
More than one area of the globe boasts amazing coffee, and around-the-world subscription Atlas Coffee Club is out to prove that by sending coffee from a different region every month. Each order includes tailored brewing recommendations and a postcard with information about the country’s coffee-growing methods so they’ll fully appreciate the flavor and history of each cup.
Book of the Month Club
This national book club is still going strong after more than 90 years. Every month, the bookworm in your life can choose a hardcover from five new titles and settle into a story that, more often than not, goes on to gain national attention and win major literary awards.
KitNipBox Subscription
Of course, cats also deserve to be spoiled. The toys will entertain them for hours and the treats will keep their bellies full through lazy afternoon naps. KitNipBox supports more than 100 animal welfare organizations by donating a portion of proceeds and products every month.
FabFitFun Box
Curating eight to 10 full-sized, premium products across beauty, wellness, and fitness for only $49.99, FabFitFun sounds almost too good to be true. Members can customize their boxes and add on other products, enjoy exclusive offers and discounts from brand partners, and access workouts through FabFitFunTV.
KiwiCo Subscription
This kids’ subscription is divided into eight different types of “crates” based on the age group. The Panda Crate (0-24 years old), for example, helps develop their imagination and fine motor skills; the Kiwi Crate (5-8 years old) blends crafts, science, and engineering into hands-on projects; and the Atlas Crate (6-11 years old) explores nature and art.
Alltrue Box
Alltrue curates ethically made, vegan, and charitable products from the top socially conscious brands in beauty, fashion, wellness, home, and art. Each quarterly box has a retail value of more than $250 but only costs $49.95 and has the added benefit of doing good — for artisans, the environment, and your body.
Rent the Runway Subscription
Rent the Runway’s innovative model means they no longer have to waste money on clothes they’ll wear once or twice. Another clothing subscription to consider is competing rental service Stitch Fix, which caters to personal styles and budgets.
Mouth Subscription
Gourmet PopTarts, single-origin chocolate, and unusual chips made in small batches by independent American makers fill the boxes from this elevated snack company. There are seven different subscriptions to choose from, including a Best of Mouth tasting sampler and the hyper-specific Pickles assortment.
Vinyl Me, Please Membership
Adding to their vinyl collection isn’t difficult when they can choose one exclusive LP each month from a collection of Essentials, Classics, and Rap and Hip Hop. The three-month gift membership includes one bonus record, while the six- and 12-month ones include two bonus records.
Frank And Oak Gift Card
Canadian clothing startup Frank And Oak offers Style Plans for both men and women who are looking to build the foundation of their closet with long-lasting, versatile basics. The box contains items like simple crew necks and button-downs they can’t go wrong with, plus they’re all ethically sourced and sustainably made.
Carnivore Club Gift Card
Hopefully they’ll invite you to the picnic after they receive a box of delicious, handcrafted cured meats from Carnivore Club. The local salami, prosciutto, pancetta, and other cured meats taste far better than the kind they get from the grocery store. The price ranges from $29.99 per box, and each contains four to six meats.
The Bouqs Co. Subscription
We would never turn down a regular shipment of beautiful flowers to adorn our desks or tabletops. With a subscription, you can save 30% on bouquets, enjoy free delivery, and set customizable dates for your lucky recipient.
Daily Harvest Gift Card
From breakfast to dinner, Daily Harvest is the purveyor of all things healthy. Its pre-portioned smoothies, harvest bowls, lattes, soups, parfaits, and overnight oats are far from rabbit food and will actually fill them up with the nutrients to attack the day.
Bokksu Snack Box
Experience the creative snack culture of Japan through Bokksu, the subscription where they won’t know which one to tear open first. Think: Kit Kat flavors they can’t find in the US, shiitake mushroom chips, kabocha bread, and citrus shortbread cookies. The themed boxes contain 20 to 24 snacks and a tea pairing.
FaceTory Subscription
Soothing sheet masks are essential to an at-home spa day. Facetory sends high-quality Korean sheet masks for half their retail price. Made from unique ingredients like banana milk, yogurt, marine collagen, and 24 karat gold extract, they address a range of skin concerns and simply feel great on their skin.
Stitch Fix Subscription
Stitch Fix offers the most styling options for different ages and body types: men, women, kids, plus size, maternity, and petite. The average price for men’s and women’s items is $55, but they can set their own budget to receive clothes they’re comfortable with, and you can give a gift card in amounts up to $1,000.
Tippsy Subscription
While you have plenty of wine clubs to choose from, other types of alcohol are quietly waiting in the background for their moment to shine. Sake is one example — it’s harder and more expensive to find, and it lacks the mainstream education afforded to beer and wine. Tippsy sources its sake directly from the best Japanese breweries for a more affordable price and teaches your recipient everything they need to know to become a sake expert.
Candy Club
Giftees with a hankering for something sweet will appreciate receiving a Fun Box with six 6-ounce candy cups. The brand partners with smaller artisans as well as famed candy shops for a curated selection of delicious treats every month based on a personalized flavor profile.