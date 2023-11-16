Jennifer Garner is in high spirits as she flashes megawatt smile while affectionately embracing youngest daughter Seraphina out in LA

<!–

Jennifer Garner was in good spirits as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

The 51-year-old actress, who was recently spotted in the company of her ex-husband, flashed a big smile as she went on an outing with a friend and spent time in the company of her acquaintance.

The star looked every bit the doting mother as she later gave daughter Seraphina, 14, a hug before her child got into a car.

Garner cut a casual figure as he wore a white button-down shirt under a navy blue crew-neck sweater.

The Primetime Emmy nominated actress also wore jeans and completed her look with leather shoes.

Her beautiful dark brown hair fell over her shoulders and matched the color of her outerwear.

Garner shares Seraphina with her former husband, Ben Affleck, whom she married in 2005.

The actress and the 51-year-old actor welcomed their eldest daughter Violet, 17, that same year and brought Seraphina into their family in 2009.

The performers, who have starred in feature films such as Elektra and Pearl Harbor, also welcomed a son named Samuel, 11, in 2012.

However, Garner and Affleck shocked many when they announced their split in 2015, and their divorce was finalized three years later.

The actor moved on with Jennifer Lopez, with whom he had a high-profile relationship in the early 2000s, and the two married last July in Las Vegas.

The Argo director also serves as stepfather to his wife’s children, Emme and Maximilan, 15, whom she shares with her former husband, Marc Anthony.

Garner spoke about parenthood during an interview with Peoplein which she stated that she had “a big heart for teenagers.”

The artist said: ‘I love them. I love what they’re going through. I see how hard it is to be a teenager now.”

The actress further stated that she was happy to maintain a close relationship with her children.

Garner noted, “I learn as much from them, or more from them, than they will ever learn from me.”

“My kids aren’t mean, they’re teenagers, but they’re not mean. Not for me,” she added.