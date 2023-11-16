Tyler Perry says Meghan Markle treated him ‘like a therapist’ when she reached out for help after she and Prince Harry quit the royal family – as he reveals how ‘happy’ they were while ‘hiding out’ at his $18 million mansion

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Tyler Perry claimed Meghan Markle used him as a “therapist” as he opened up about the extreme measures he took to protect her and Prince Harry at his home.

The 54-year-old spoke with Kelly Ripa on a recent episode of her Let’s talk off camera podcast on SiriusXM.

He explained how he first contacted mum-of-two Meghan with a note offering support before their friendship blossomed.

Perry later offered several major supports to the couple as they settled into their lives in America and was later named godfather to Lilibet Diana.

Speaking about the couple, Perry began by explaining that “everything is still larger than life for them.”

“Everywhere she goes, whatever she does or puts something on, everything sells. There are paparazzi in the corners,” he added.

The billionaire filmmaker continued: “I just want it to be a safe place, not only for her, but you know, there are a lot of people who don’t have names or who aren’t part of a royal family who just need someone to protect them.” to be there for them so I sent him a note.

“Everyone thought Oprah introduced us, but Oprah didn’t even know I contacted them.”

Perry revealed that the duo previously shared the same publicist with whom they used the post.

“I sent them a note…and I just said, ‘If you ever need anything, I’m here,’ and she called me months later and talked to me like I I was a therapist and we had a great conversation.

“It’s very important for people in this industry to have a safe place to land, to have a place where they can trust and speak freely and get advice that won’t be biased or from anyone who expects something from them.”

Further elaborating on his friendship with the royal couple, the Hollywood titan explained: “They hid at my house for a long time. It was so awesome.

He offered them his $18 million Beverly Hills home to use as their personal residence after the couple stepped down as senior royals.

‘Every day. Every day they were there, I looked to see if anything was happening online. Nothing. They don’t even know it, so they stayed there for weeks and weeks.

“They were so happy. It was such a beautiful moment.

Meghan and Harry, along with their then-one-year-old son Archie, stayed in the eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Tuscan-style villa for several months in 2020.

The sprawling 22-acre estate is located in the ultra-exclusive gated community of Beverly Ridge Estates, boasting breathtaking city views from the backyard.

It was from there that the duo celebrated Archie’s first birthday by sharing tiny glimpses of the house while appearing on video chats and in social media clips throughout their stay.

During a previous interview with The Cut, Meghan, now 42, opened up about her bond with Tyler, explaining that he contacted her after her first marriage to Harry, 39, in 2018.

She said he told her he was praying for her and “understood” the intense pressure she was under.

According to Meghan, Perry also told her that if she ever needed advice, she could contact him – which she did.

She soon began talking to him about her struggles and the two grew closer, even though they never met in person.

“Sometimes you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane rather than to some of the people closest to you,” she told The Cut.

According to the outlet, Perry offering his home to the couple “became, in many ways, the reason Meghan and Harry began their new lives in Southern California.”

He was later named godfather to Lilibet Diana, now two years old.