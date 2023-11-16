Candace Owens Spills the Beans on Her Beef With Ben Shapiro

X/Twitter

Right-wing commentator Candace Owens responded Wednesday to The Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro’s sharp criticism of her comments regarding the Israel-Hamas war, telling Tucker Carlson in an interview that though she would not be making “ad-hominem attacks,” her fellow right-wing commentator should be “embarrassed” over his handling of the situation.

Shapiro’s criticism of Owens seems to stem from a Nov. 3 tweet of hers in which she wrote that “No government anywhere has a right to commit a genocide, ever.” She added: “There is no justification for a genocide. I can’t believe this even needs to be said or is even considered the least bit controversial to state.”

Owens stood by her statement in two tweets that afternoon after conservative commentator Dave Rubin questioned her on it—though she notably never mentioned Israel or Palestine.

