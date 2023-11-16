Thu. Nov 16th, 2023

    News

    Candace Owens Spills the Beans on Her Beef With Ben Shapiro

    By

    Nov 16, 2023 , , , ,
    Candace Owens Spills the Beans on Her Beef With Ben Shapiro

    X/Twitter

    Right-wing commentator Candace Owens responded Wednesday to The Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro’s sharp criticism of her comments regarding the Israel-Hamas war, telling Tucker Carlson in an interview that though she would not be making “ad-hominem attacks,” her fellow right-wing commentator should be “embarrassed” over his handling of the situation.

    Shapiro’s criticism of Owens seems to stem from a Nov. 3 tweet of hers in which she wrote that “No government anywhere has a right to commit a genocide, ever.” She added: “There is no justification for a genocide. I can’t believe this even needs to be said or is even considered the least bit controversial to state.”

    Owens stood by her statement in two tweets that afternoon after conservative commentator Dave Rubin questioned her on it—though she notably never mentioned Israel or Palestine.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    The stock market rally is starting to run out of steam, but don’t sell equities just yet, technical analyst says

    Nov 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy