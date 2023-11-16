One customer who bought the CyberBeer set said people are most likely going to treat it as a collector’s item and never open it.

Tesla launched a limited edition set of two bottles of CyberBeer and two steins for $150 in October.Some Tesla superfans who bought it are saying the bottles are rusty and it tastes like “hot garbage.”The unboxing experience was “premium,” but the beer was “subpar,” one customer told Insider.

Some Tesla superfans aren’t thrilled with Tesla’s new CyberBeer — and they’re taking to social media to air their grievances.

“Tesla Cyberbeer is hot garbage,” one person complained in a post on X on Tuesday. “Not only is the lid RUSTED but the beer is also nasty.”

“Why does the Tesla CyberBeer feel like something I’m gonna get alcohol poisoning from?” self-described social media influencer Jeremy Judkins also wrote in post on X on Tuesday.

Why does the Tesla CyberBeer feel like something I’m gonna get alcohol poisoning from. pic.twitter.com/7FgRrmGtJm — Jeremy Judkins (@jeremyjudkins_) November 15, 2023

Since October, Tesla has been selling a limited-edition set of two CyberBeers and two CyberSteins for $150.

The set comes with two 11-ounce bottles of CyberBeer — which Tesla describes on its website as a “Helles Lager” with two different types of hops and notes of herb, spice, tea, and citrus.

And the two “matte black ceramic” steins are designed to mimic the form of Tesla’s Cybertruck, the long-awaited EV pickup truck that may enter production before the year’s end.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, so it’s not clear how many of these CyberBeer + CyberStein sets the company has already sold, but the company notes that the set is now sold out on its website.

Elon Musk has been touting the upcoming Tesla CyberTruck. CyberBeer is designed to mimic the form of the truck.

While it’s not uncommon for Tesla’s novelty items to sell out within days or weeks of launch, the backlash the beer is receiving from Tesla superfans isn’t as common.

The GigaBier that Tesla began selling in April — a Pilsner-style lager that also came in a Cybertruck-inspired bottle — was largely met with excitement from customers on social media.

On Elon Musk-owned X, there are several posts of people enjoying the beer with friends, showing off the unusual bottle on the hood of their car, and noting that it “tastes pretty good.”

Tesla also released a branded tequila in 2020 that came in a lightning-shaped bottle, retailed for $250, and sold out within hours.

When Tesla briefly brought the tequila back in stock a second time in 2021, it sold out almost immediately.

Burnt Hair, Elon Musk’s fragrance that was intended to conjure the “essence of repugnant desire” was another popular novelty item.

Even Elon Musk’s fragrance, Burnt Hair — which was intended to conjure “the essence of repugnant desire” — was sold out (all 30,000 bottles) within days of its launch, and didn’t seem to drum up any major complaints.

And Tesla superfans seems to have purchased CyberBeer expecting the same novelty factor.

“Tesla always makes unique merch. No other car manufacturers releases stuff like Tesla,” Judkins told Insider by direct message on Twitter. (He also owns a Tesla Model 3, according to his bio on X.)

And the unboxing experience was “premium” for the CyberBeer, Judkins said, noting that the two CyberSteins help make the “$150 price tag easier to swallow.”

Tesla CyberBeer Unboxing

Enjoy 😏 pic.twitter.com/5HYGe5IkQV — Jeremy Judkins (@jeremyjudkins_) November 13, 2023

But when he opened the packages, one of the bottles had rust on it, he said, and the beer was “subpar.”

That said, Judkins assumes most people aren’t really buying the beer with an intent to drink it.

“I expect for $150, most people just treat this set as a collector item and never intend to open it,” he said.

