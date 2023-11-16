33 best gift baskets in 2023

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

If the way to their heart is through their stomach, you’re in the right place. While there are many ways to approach finding the right holiday gift for your favorite foodie, we think there’s no better way than gifting them something straight-up delicious.

That’s why we curated an extensive list of the best gift baskets they can dig into immediately. Whether you’re looking to treat their tastebuds to a culinary adventure or want to help them stock up on their favorite pantry essentials, this guide has something for every type of food-loving friend or family member.

A tin of arguably the best chocolate chip cookies ever Levain Levain Signature Cookie Assortment Levain arguably makes the best cookies in New York City, but the good news is anyone across the country can enjoy the chunky, chewy cookies thanks to Levain’s nationwide shipping. The Signature Cookie Assortment is totally giftable, with eight cookies in a keepsake tin box. There are a variety of flavor assortment options to choose from, including the Signature Assortment, Vegan & Gluten-free Chocolate Chip Walnut, Chocolate Lovers, Fall Chocolate Chunk, and more, so you can be sure to get a combination their tastebuds will love most. A complete spread from an iconic deli Katz’s Delicatessen Katz’s Delicatessen Birthday Box As the oldest deli in the city, Katz’s Delicatessen is a New York City institution. Whether they’ve been wanting to try a Katz’s sandwich ever since watching “When Harry Met Sally” or have been missing the deli’s classics since moving far away, this box will be a welcomed gift that probably won’t last long. Inside they’ll find 1 lb. pastrami, 1 lb. corned beef, 1 lb. swiss cheese, a half loaf of rye, 1 quart of half sours, 1 quart of full sours, 8 oz. mustard, 8 oz. reuben dressing, 8 oz. sauerkraut, and 1 package of black and white cookies. It’s all the fixings they need to whip up reubens, pastrami sandwiches, and then some. A basket fit for your favorite home cook Williams Sonoma Harry & David Italian Inspirations Basket With pasta, olives, salami, and other ingredients, this massive basket will be an appreciated addition to any kitchen. Tropical fruits they’ve never tried before Miami Fruit Miami Fruit Variety Box Treat your favorite adventurous eater to a box filled with tropical fruits they may have never tried, let alone even heard of, before. Miami Fruit harvests in-season tropical fruits from local farms in South Florida and ships them nationwide. You can’t be sure exactly what they’ll get in their shipment, and that’s part of the fun, but each box usually contains bananas along with other seasonal finds like soursop, sugar apple, guanabana, and more. A meat lover’s dream Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks Custom Assortment with Free Dessert Omaha Steaks has been in business for over a century, and anyone who enjoys a good cut of meat will appreciate this lavish gift. The Custom Assortment package allows the gifter to pick and choose from various cuts of meat, making the gift even more personalized. A box of tongue-numbing hot sauces Food52 Fuego Box Tame to Insane Hot Sauce Challenge Box If they watch “Hot Ones” and think I could do that, give them a chance to try with this set of 11 craft hot sauces– also referred to as the Tame To Insane Hot Sauce Challenge. Ranging from mild to hotter-than-hot, and packaged in that order too, this set is ready to test their tongue-tingling tolerance. Once they complete the challenge they can use the sauces to dress up eggs, tacos, chicken wings, or anything they’re eating that needs a kick. Treats for the ultimate sweet tooth Milk Bar Milk Bar The Sweet Spot It’ll be hard to decide what to eat first from this trio of Milk Bar favorites — will it be the moist birthday cake truffles, buttery Milk Bar pie, or the chewy cookies in creative flavors like Blueberry & Cream? A flight of wild wine flavors In Good Taste In Good Taste Wine Flights If they choose wines based on what they’re eating and love to try new flavors, In Good Taste’s Wine Flight will be the perfect gift as it offers non-traditional wine flavors such as black currant, pineapple, fig, and black cherry. Each flight includes eight tasting bottles and every purchase comes with a complimentary interactive virtual wine tasting. A carb-heavy box of pastries and bread Harry & David Harry & David Signature Bakery Tray The tray of cookies, cakes, and other pastries will be a big hit for anyone who loves lingering in bakeries. Reviewers love the lemon poppyseed cake and raspberry galettes. A taste of New York at home Magnolia Bakery “Best of Magnolia Bakery” Sampler Pack Gift a taste of this famous Big Apple bakery with this sweet gift. Magnolia Bakery, a New York City institution, has put together this selection of cupcakes and banana pudding that ships anywhere across the country. A tour of french flavors Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Tour de France Gift Crate Made in collaboration with European culinary experts, this wooden crate is stuffed to the brim with a selection of bites inspired by French haute cuisine like smoked salmon, paté, trout roe, and triple-cream cheese. A sushi making kit Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Sushi Making Kit With a bamboo rolling mat, sushi rice, rice vinegar powder, nori, sesame seeds, and wasabi powder, all they need to do is add fish to make their favorite sushi rolls at home. The kit even comes with a grocery guide, cooking instructions, and drink pairing suggestions. A coffee sampler with chocolate pairings Amazon Bean Box Coffee and Chocolate Tasting Box Chocolate and coffee are a match made in heaven, and this box set from Bean Box treats the lucky recipient to the best of both. Four bags of artisanal coffee (freshly ground or whole beans) come with four gourmet chocolates and tasting notes. Enjoyed separately or together, there’s likely a new favorite somewhere in this box. A trio of award-winning cheeses Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Best of Cellars Jasper Hill Cheese Collection Is there any gift better suited for a cheese connoisseur than a trio of artisanal cheeses. This set features three of the most popular picks from the cheesemakers at Jasper Hill, who have won awards for making some of the best dairy delights around: the Little Hosmer, the Willoughby, and the Cabot Clothbound Cheddar. A variety of unique honeys Savannah Bee Company Savannah Bee Company Book of Honey Make their life sweeter with this set of six jars of honey. Tupelo, Lavender, Saw Palmetto, Wildflower, Acacia and Orange Blossom honeys each bring a unique flavor profile for them to enjoy. A bundle of meats straight from Spain Mercado Famous Mercado Famous La Familia Bundle Help them upgrade their next charcuterie board with a selection of cured meats from Mercado Famous. The brand is bringing the Spanish way of life to the states with its high-quality, organic meats made to savor. This specialty bundle includes one pack each of Jamon 50% Iberico, Chorizo Iberico, Salchichon, and Lomo 50% Iberico. A box of farm-fresh jams Food52 Kerber’s Farm 4-Jam Sampler Gift Box The perfect gift for breakfast-lovers and sweet-but-not-too-sweet tooths alike is this gift set of four homemade, farm-fresh jams. What’s in the box depends on the season, but in the past some of the featured flavors have included fig, blueberry, strawberry-rhubarb, and old-fashioned peach. A box of 32 pieces of mochi ice cream Mochidoki Mochidoki Mochi Best Sellers Collection Introduce your giftee to the delicious world of mochi, ice cream wrapped in dough made from sticky rice. Mochidoki now ships nationwide, and this pack has 32 pieces in 8 best-selling flavors. The package has enough dry ice to keep everything frozen for up to five hours after delivery. A basket of breakfast goodies Amazon Stonewall Kitchen New England Breakfast Gift Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so treat someone with this basket full of morning meal goodies. This package includes maple syrup, pancake and waffle mix, two types of jam, and a tin of coffee. A healthy variety of nuts and fruits Amazon Oh! Nuts Holiday Nut & Dried Fruit Gift Basket There are a few out-of-the-ordinary fruits in this box: Dried summer plums, papaya, and pear. Pair them with crunchy nuts, meat, and cheese, or enjoy them on their own. Unique sweet and savory snacks Amazon CRAVEBOX Gourmet Specialty Snack Box CRAVEBOX is chock full of sweet, savory, and healthy snacks like garlic parmesan pretzel sticks or birthday cake graham crackers. They’ll be excited to receive snacks that they’ve likely never heard of before, and it can inspire a reordering of some of their favorites. Beautifully designed biscotti Amazon Hazel & Creme Biscotti Gift Baskets These beautifully decorated, Kosher almond biscotti are an unconventional sweet treat compared to the typical cookie basket. Plus, this box comes pre-wrapped and ready to gift. A box of spicy pickles Mouth Mouth Spicy Pickles Box This box of spicy pickles is perfect for someone who likes a good amount of spice added to their food. There are five jars of hot pickles included in this gift set, including chile, jalapeño, and spicy dill. Four pints of ice cream (toppings included) Jubilee Ice Cream/Facebook Ice Cream Jubilee Ice Cream & Sundae Toppings (4 Pints) It’s usually hard to gift ice cream without it showing up at the door as a melted mess. Thankfully, Goldbelly packs all its gift kits with dry ice. Your recipient can enjoy this sundae kit of four ice cream pints and four toppings including, chocolate candies, rainbow and chocolate sprinkles, and gummy bears. You can choose four flavors from the 21 types of ice cream available. A variety bucket filled with sour flavored candies Dylan’s Candy Bar Dylan’s Candy Bar Nostalgia Gift Bucket This giant bucket is the perfect gift for those that never grew out of their sweet tooth. The retailer also offers other fun options such as its movie night-themed gift basket. A flavorful pack of seasonings and sauces Momofuku Momofuku Pantry Starter Pack If they’re always looking for ways to add new flavors to their meals, this seasoning starter pack is a great place to start. This set includes unique blends of savory, tingly, and spicy seasoned salts as well as chili crunch, and restaurant-grade tamari and soy sauces. A box of Japanese snacks they can’t get in the US Bokksu Bokksu Gift Snack Box Bokksu works directly with snack makers in Japan, so your recipient won’t be able to find these unique and delicious treats here. Every month’s box has a different theme and contains 20 to 25 snacks, as well as a tea pairing. The first box is called, “Seasons of Japan” and will feature snacks from every season of the year. A unique charcuterie assortment you can’t find at a regular grocery store D’Artagnan D’artagnan Delicious Duck Cure Bundle Expand their charcuterie horizons with this box of dried and cured duck meats, including duck rillettes, duck prosciutto, smoked duck breast, and duck saucisson sec. There’s also a rich black truffle foie gras, which goes well with some bread. Read our review. The gift basket that’s perfect for a picnic Food52 Bella Cucina Italian Antipasti Basket Gift Set They’ll definitely want to reuse this spacious woven tote, which contains savory and sweet spreads (like artichoke lemon pesto), crackers and flatbread, and an olive wood knife. It’s a gourmet splurge, but a beautifully packaged one at that. A cheesy collection from a New York City institution Murray’s Cheese Murray’s Cheese Greatest Hits If they crave a mild cheese, there’s a manchego. For a sharper edge, try the cheddar. There’s also aged gruyere and creamy mini brie. To go along with this sampler of Murray’s Cheese’s popular varieties, there are cherry preserves, crackers, and almonds in the box as well. Eight servings of ‘tea drops’ Tea Drops Tea Drops Discovery Tea Sampler Tea Drops are tea leaves that come in fun shapes such as hearts, flowers, and stars. As the name suggests, simply drop the packed tea leaves into boiling water to create a cup of tea. The tea kit contains both caffeinated and non-caffeinated varieties. Nostalgia-inducing Mrs. Fields cookies Harry & David Mrs. Fields Large Sunshine Basket Your favorite food stand from the mall offers a box of 48 bite-sized cookies, 30 brownie bites, and eight regular cookies that arrives right at their door. It wouldn’t be a “Sunshine” box without four frosted sun cookies. A snack box that travels to a different country every month Universal Yums Universal Yums Gift Box If you know that they’re open to treats from all over the world, gift a box from Universal Yums. 