EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Prince actor Duane Martin steps out with dirty laundry after Will Smith DENIED pair had sex in a dressing room

Fresh Prince star Duane Martin was pictured for the first time since his co-star Will Smith denied allegations that the couple had sex in a dressing room.

The actor, 58, was spotted carrying a large load of dirty laundry while in Westlake Village on Wednesday.

The entertainer wore a gray athletic top, navy blue shorts and blue workout leggings underneath as he wore his clothes as he braved the cold weather. He completed the look with gray sneakers and black socks.

He was later pictured filling up his car with gas, wearing a tan hat to keep him warm.

It comes after Smith, 55, adamantly denied claims he was ever caught having sex with Martin, calling the accusation ‘unequivocally false’. Meanwhile, Martin has no plans to speak out publicly against the allegations TMZ.

The actor won’t dignify the ridiculous rumors with a response, sources told the outlet.

Brother Bilaal, who describes himself as the actor’s ex-personal assistant, made the shocking accusation in a now viral interview with internet personality Tasha K.

Bilaal claims he once walked in on the Men In Black star and performed a sex act on Martin in Martin’s dressing room.

Smith strongly denied the allegations, while his wife Jada Pinkett Smith revealed they plan to take legal action.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I saw Duane having anal sex with Will,” Brother Bilaal said. “There was a couch and Will was bent over on the couch and Duane got up and killed him, killed him – it was murder in there.”

He also made unflattering claims about Smith’s masculinity, likening his penis to the size of a “pink toe.”

A spokesperson for the Oscar-winning actor insisted in a statement that the story was “completely fabricated.” TMZ Tuesday, with a source telling the newspaper that Smith is “considering legal action.”

Martin was married to actress Tisha Campbell from 1996 to 2020.

The Brooklyn-born actor is best known for his appearances on the series LA’s Finest and on the show All of Us.

Martin has worked with Smith on a number of projects, including two episodes of his former series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1993 and 1995, and three episodes of the 2022 reboot Bel-Air.

He has also appeared on The Paul Reiser Show, in the films White Men Can’t Jump and Scream 2, and in the music video for the 1994 Boyz II Men hit I’ll Make Love to You.

Bilaal said he had been working on a Hollywood set and ordered Will to “keep an eye” on the moments that led to him witnessing the actors having sexual relations.

“I’ve seen sexual acts – there was one where I came in,” said Bilaal, who was in the series to promote his upcoming book titled Will Smith Demonic Circle.

Bilaal said he looked everywhere and noticed that Smith’s car was in the right place, but the actor was nowhere to be seen. He said producers of the untitled project repeatedly called him on his walkie-talkie and cell phone, pressuring him to find the actor and bring him back to the set.

He said he had the keys to Martin’s dressing room when he discovered the two actors engaging in sexual activity. Bilaal said he was like ‘a deer in the headlights’ and said ‘Oh s***’ when he came across the pair.

DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for both Smith and Martin for comment on the story.

Smith’s estranged wife Jada, 52, revealed last month that they have been separated for seven years.

Bilaal said that Jada was “the woman that everyone wanted,” and that “Will needed that validation to have that type of woman.”

Tasha K asked Bilaal, “You saw her say Will Smith had a small dick?”

Bilaal said in response, “If a woman is used to something the size of a baby’s leg, and you come in with a pinky toe, you’re not going to do anything to please her… if she’s itching for that baby’s leg, she wants that baby leg.”

In the chat, Bilaal said that during the last years of their relationship, Smith was not his friend, but rather Smith’s friend.

Jada insisted they had plans to take legal action during a performance The breakfast club radio show on Wednesday, where she described the allegations as untrue and “ridiculous.”

“It’s ridiculous, right? And it’s nonsense. This is a person who tried to do a shake down, a money shake down that didn’t work. We are going to take legal action. Because it’s one thing to have your opinion about someone versus just making up salacious, evil stories. So that is feasible, so we will work on that.’

“So for me, unfortunately, it’s part of it,” she added. ‘It’s not true, we’re going to take care of it. And that’s that.’

She described how the rumor allegedly started: “It’s based on this person’s idea that they somehow did business around Will’s book and they spent money or whatever and they should be compensated.

“So he’s already tried to do that money shakedown,” she said. “Will was willing to give him a certain amount of money or whatever, but he didn’t take it, so this whole situation is based on that.”

When asked why Will would give him money, she said, “A business they have. “I don’t know the full details of it, but that’s about to come out because like I said, we’re about to take legal action,” she said.

When asked how Will dealt with the issue, she said Will always finds humor in situations.

“There’s one good thing about Will: Will will always find the funny. He’ll always find the funny!’ she said.