Australia’s unemployment rate ticks back up to 3.7 per cent in October

Australia’s unemployment rate increased slightly from 3.6 percent to 3.7 percent, according to the Bureau of Statistics.

New data shows the number of people in employment increased last month by 55,000 and the number of officially unemployed rose by 27,900.

In total, this saw the size of the working population increase, pushing the participation rate up from 66.8 per cent to 67 per cent.

Last month’s data confirms the trend of the past 17 months, where the unemployment rate has hovered in a narrow range of 3.4 percent to 3.7 percent since June 2022.

