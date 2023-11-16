It Turns Out Our Favorite New Cleaning Brand Was Founded by Kris Jenner

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Safely.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Let’s be clear about something right from the get-go: we don’t believe a celebrity’s endorsement of or attachment to a brand should influence your decision whether or not to buy its products. We always feel it’s better to shop based on research, reviews, comparisons, and testing experiences, but we can’t deny that having a celebrity name helps catch our attention.

With 52.8 million Instagram followers, a starring role on the multi-year smash hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and being a mother (and momager) to some of the most famous faces around, we think it’s safe to call Kris Jenner a bona fide celebrity—but, like many of her children, she’s also a veritable entrepreneur. Jenner joined forces with Emma Grede to quietly launch a new cleaning brand, Safely, a couple of years ago. Now, you can find the brand’s cleaning sprays, hand soaps, glass cleaners, and laundry detergents on Amazon, Target, and even in Whole Foods stores.

