Thu. Nov 16th, 2023

    News

    The Deadly Schemes Putin Is Pulling Off During Israel’s War in Gaza

    By

    Nov 16, 2023 , , , , ,
    The Deadly Schemes Putin Is Pulling Off During Israel’s War in Gaza

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    The relentless bombardment and languishing humanitarian crisis in Gaza has captivated the world’s attention in the past month, prompting warnings among Ukrainian officials that Russia’s war—and its destabilizing actions around the globe—still need to remain front and center for the United States and other allies.

    “It’s clear that the war in the Middle East, this conflict, is taking away the focus,” Ukrainian President Zelensky said earlier this month. “We have already been in very difficult situations when there was almost no focus on Ukraine.”

    While the staggering body count in Israel’s war on Gaza surges, the Kremlin has been busy plotting its own spike of deadly attacks in Syria, where 66 civilians have been killed by Russian and Syrian government bombardment since October, according to Al-Jazeera.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    The stock market rally is starting to run out of steam, but don’t sell equities just yet, technical analyst says

    Nov 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy