The Deadly Schemes Putin Is Pulling Off During Israel’s War in Gaza

The relentless bombardment and languishing humanitarian crisis in Gaza has captivated the world’s attention in the past month, prompting warnings among Ukrainian officials that Russia’s war—and its destabilizing actions around the globe—still need to remain front and center for the United States and other allies.

“It’s clear that the war in the Middle East, this conflict, is taking away the focus,” Ukrainian President Zelensky said earlier this month. “We have already been in very difficult situations when there was almost no focus on Ukraine.”

While the staggering body count in Israel’s war on Gaza surges, the Kremlin has been busy plotting its own spike of deadly attacks in Syria, where 66 civilians have been killed by Russian and Syrian government bombardment since October, according to Al-Jazeera.

