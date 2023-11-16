Annie Richardson dies after she and three others were stabbed in random attack by Louisiana Tech student Jacoby Johnson: Women were leaving morning exercise class

Artist Annie Richardson was killed and three other women were injured after being stabbed in a random attack on the campus of Louisiana Tech University

Retired Lincoln Parish Judge Cynthia Woodard, Tech student Dominique McKane and retired teacher Debbie Hollimon were also injured

Louisiana Tech student Jacoby Johnson, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An artist has been killed and three other women injured after being stabbed in a “random” attack on a college campus in Louisiana.

Annie Richardson was stabbed Monday as she left a gym class near Louisiana Tech University. She was in critical condition at the hospital before she died Tuesday evening, according to local television station KLAX-TV.

Retired judge Cynthia Woodard, tech graduate Dominique McKane and retired teacher Debbie Hollimon were also stabbed.

Louisiana Tech student Jacoby Johnson, 23, was arrested in connection with the attacks and has been charged with second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Louisiana Tech Police Chief Randal Hermes said authorities were not aware of anything before the attack that would indicate behavior by the suspect.

“There was no rhyme or reason,” Hermes said.

Artist Annie Richardson was killed and three other women were injured after being stabbed in a random attack near the campus of Louisiana Tech University

Louisiana Tech student Jacoby Johnson, 23, was arrested for the attacks and has been charged with second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder

Retired teacher Debbie Hollimon (left) suffered a cut to her face while trying to protect Tech student Dominique McKane (right) who was stabbed

Retired Lincoln Parish Judge Cynthia Woodard was among those killed in the attack

Johnson lived in an off-campus apartment and was arrested earlier in February for marijuana possession.

The random knife attack happened outside the Lambright Sports & Wellness Center on Louisiana’s north campus. One witness said married artist Richardson’s throat was slit.

“My prayers are with Annie’s husband Peter, the entire Richardson family and everyone who called Annie a friend,” said Louisiana Tech President Les Guice.

“Our Tech family will feel the pain of this incident for some time, but we are fortunate to have such a caring community to rely on as we grieve together.”

Woodard and McKane are currently being treated at Shreveport Hospital, but Hollimon, who suffered a cut to her face while trying to protect McKane, refused treatment.

‘I just ran upstairs and screamed, ‘Get off her! Get away from her!’ Hollimon told KTBS.

“He stands up and looks at me expressionlessly – as flatly as he can.”

Hollimon added that the attacker cut her across the right side of her face with a short knife before walking away.

McKane’s husband, Chandler McKane, founded one GoFundMe page for her and said she suffered seven stab wounds, a spinal fracture and a pneumothorax.

He added that she also has a significant head injury and would require plastic surgery in the future.

The family is asking for support for her “upcoming extensive medical treatment” and so far almost $2,000 has been raised with a goal of $15,000.

Freshman Colin Campbell responded quickly after hearing screams and placed Richardson and Woodard in his pickup before driving to a local hospital.

McKane’s husband, Chandler McKane, set up a GoFundMe page for her and said she suffered seven stab wounds, a spinal fracture and a pneumothorax.

The random knife attack happened outside the Lambright Sports & Wellness Center on Louisiana’s north campus

He said Richardson had an injured throat and collapsed in the back seat of his car when he arrived at the hospital.

She was then flown to Shreveport Hospital, where she later died.

According to her website, Richardson worked as a mixed media artist on canvas.

She studied at the Sarah Lawrence College of Art in Lacoste, France and Newcomb College in New Orleans and received a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the University of Colorado at Boulder.