Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N performance EV is coming March 2024

Hyundai showed off its Ioniq 5 “N” production performance variant at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week, releasing the electric crossover’s final specifications and announcing its availability in US dealerships in March 2024.

As previously announced in July, this new version of the Ioniq 5 was built by Hyundai’s high-performance tuning teams under its N sub-brand. The engineers behind the 2025 Ioniq 5 N used Hyundai’s basic E-GMP electric vehicle platform , adding motorsports technology learned from the automaker’s experimental “rolling lab” vehicles, such as the N Vision 74, RM20e and RN22e.

Hyundai includes features for regular motor lovers such as N e-shift, which mimics the feeling of simulating a gasoline car with eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, and N Active Sound-plus that emits fake engine noises.

The exterior of the N doesn’t look much different from the regular Ioniq 5, but the subtle changes are certainly enough to make it attractive and stand out. It includes N badges on the front, rear and near the rear wheel well, plus you get that orange soul patch stripe in the center of the front and rear bumper, an orange apron and new mesh on the front that allows for more air flow. The Ioniq 5 N stands 0.79 inches tall, is wider at the bottom by two inches to accommodate the large 21-inch wheels and tires, and is 3.2 inches longer to accommodate the rear diffuser.

Hyundai also revealed the vehicle’s full interior, and it’s enhanced with plenty of N details, including on the steering wheel and peeking out from the rear opening of the bucket seats. The seats have reinforced bolsters and there are knee pads and shin supports on the center console to make tight turns more comfortable. You also get USB-C ports and a wireless charging pad.

The Ioniq 5 N is equipped with a larger 84 kWh battery (compared to 77.4 kWh in the SE, SEL and Limited models), but Hyundai wouldn’t share driving range until closer to launch. The battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes and has a maximum charging speed of 238 kW.

The vehicle has a two-stage inverter that helps boost the dual motors to a maximum power of 478 kW (641 horsepower). That maximum power is achieved in the special “N Grin Boost” mode, which can be activated on the touch screen or automatically when in home mode. The N can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.25 seconds.

The thermal management system has been updated to include separate radiators for the battery and motors, a conductivity channel to draw heat away from the cells, and better engine oil cooling, as well as a battery cooler. Hyundai says the system “features greater resistance to heat-induced energy degradation” compared to competing high-performance electric vehicles.

Since the Ioniq 5 N is designed for the track, it is further stabilized with 42 additional weld points and has additional adhesives that hold the parts together. This gives the vehicle more rigidity for track use and drifting. Hyundai says the N has “rally-inspired” handling and has a frame-mounted motor-assisted steering system with a quick steering ratio and improved torque feedback. The electric vehicle’s single-pedal driving system, called “N Pedal,” helps drivers take corners with strong deceleration force and at the same time provides some energy regeneration.

