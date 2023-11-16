Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Co arrive for the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s opening ceremony ahead of first race in Sin City for 41 years

Las Vegas is gearing up for this weekend’s Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Some of the world’s best drivers arrived for Wednesday’s opening ceremony

With just days until the first race held in the city in 41 years, some of the biggest names in the world of Formula One arrived at the opening ceremony of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Wednesday evening.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was one of them, traveling to the grand opening in Sin City while in the spotlight in a sleek black overcoat, gold jewelry, black boots and suave black and orange glasses.

His Mercedes teammate George Russell has certainly changed his style, opting for a special Las Vegas Grand Prix jacket to accompany black sunglasses and a sleek new hairstyle.

The likes of Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz – who won the Netflix Cup golf tournament on Tuesday – were also seen arriving at the opening ceremony.

Red Bull and Mercedes team principals Christian Horner and Toto Wolff, along with their wives Geri and Susie, were among the F1 team members seen at Wednesday’s event.

Lewis Hamilton was seen arriving at the opening ceremony of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

His Mercedes teammate George Russell also showed off his style for Wednesday’s event.

Netflix Cup winner Carlos Sainz (left) and Lando Norris were also seen in Sin City

Hamilton arrived looking his best in a sleek black overcoat, gold jewelry, black boots and suave black and orange shades.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and his wife Geri were also seen arriving on Wednesday.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie were other high-profile names to promote.

Musicians John Legend, Tiesto, J. Balvin, Keith Urban, Steve Aoki and Swedish House Mafia and will.i.am are expected to perform at the opening ceremony, alongside pop star Kylie Minogue.

Andra Day, Bishop Brigg and Journey will also appear on stage, while guests will be treated to an elaborate light show.

There will also be a drone show. Besides the opening ceremony, another big name will also perform on Thursday.

Producer Metro Boomin will also host a party in partnership with Jack Daniels.

And later in the weekend, Minogue will perform at the Amber Lounge afterparty, held at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will also be in Sin City to watch the races.

He will attend a runwayside dinner with guests at Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace on Thursday, Page Six reported.

David Beckham, Shaquille O’Neal and Kylie Minogue will be among those in attendance for the penultimate race of the season for what will be a breathtaking spectacle.

According to Page Six, the Margaritaville location in Flamingo has been transformed into “Club SI” by Sports Illustrated – with Beckham and O’Neal ready to greet and interact with guests Saturday night.

Actor Dax Shepard is also expected to record a live episode of his podcast, “Armchair Expert,” there.