Anthony Albanese’s brutal eight-word comeback to those calling him out for taking four overseas trips in a month

Anthony Albanese responded to Airbus Albo criticism with a simple eight-word response after being criticized for making four foreign trips in one month.

The Prime Minister is in the United States for the APEC summit, where all eyes will be on a highly anticipated meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

Mr Albanese was challenged by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, who says he should have canceled his trip to deal with pressing domestic issues.

Mr Dutton said the Prime Minister should instead convene a meeting with prime ministers and chief ministers to discuss growing anti-Semitism and civil unrest in Australia, amid an escalating conflict in Gaza.

The Liberal leader also called on Mr Albanese to address security concerns following the release of criminals into the community following a High Court ruling on immigration detention.

But Mr Albanese responded to criticism of his latest trip, sharing a photo of himself shaking hands with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella with the caption: “What happens in the world matters at home.”

The two met on Thursday to announce the government’s partnership with Microsoft, which will explore safe and responsible ways to use artificial intelligence to better deliver public services to the Australian public.

“This is how we create jobs, growth and new industries in Australia,” the Prime Minister wrote.

“I’m in San Francisco attending the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and that’s exactly what I’m doing.”

This comes after Microsoft announced a $5 billion investment in Australia, which is expected to create more jobs and make the country more cyber-secure.

This is the Prime Minister’s second trip to the United States in a month and follows recent trips to China and the Cook Islands, prompting many to nickname the Prime Minister “Airbus Albo”.