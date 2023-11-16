Anthony Albanese’s brutal eight-word comeback to those calling him out for taking four overseas trips in a month

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Anthony Albanese responded to Airbus Albo criticism with a simple eight-word response after being criticized for making four foreign trips in one month.
The Prime Minister is in the United States for the APEC summit, where all eyes will be on a highly anticipated meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.
Mr Albanese was challenged by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, who says he should have canceled his trip to deal with pressing domestic issues.
Mr Dutton said the Prime Minister should instead convene a meeting with prime ministers and chief ministers to discuss growing anti-Semitism and civil unrest in Australia, amid an escalating conflict in Gaza.
The Liberal leader also called on Mr Albanese to address security concerns following the release of criminals into the community following a High Court ruling on immigration detention.
But Mr Albanese responded to criticism of his latest trip, sharing a photo of himself shaking hands with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella with the caption: “What happens in the world matters at home.”
The two met on Thursday to announce the government’s partnership with Microsoft, which will explore safe and responsible ways to use artificial intelligence to better deliver public services to the Australian public.
“This is how we create jobs, growth and new industries in Australia,” the Prime Minister wrote.
“I’m in San Francisco attending the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and that’s exactly what I’m doing.”
This comes after Microsoft announced a $5 billion investment in Australia, which is expected to create more jobs and make the country more cyber-secure.
This is the Prime Minister’s second trip to the United States in a month and follows recent trips to China and the Cook Islands, prompting many to nickname the Prime Minister “Airbus Albo”.
Australians were divided in the comments, with some saying overseas travel was a crucial and inevitable part of being prime minister.
‘Why are you running away? You fly around the whole world,” one wrote.
“He’s doing his job,” replied another.
“The international meetings he had are beneficial to this country. Look for him.’
‘At home’. What about the thousands of Australians who are shitting themselves at the thought of being made homeless by the current rental crisis that you are doing nothing about? a third wrote.
“I would have liked to have my own ‘house’, a humble little house, a roof, security.”
Sky News host Paul Murray criticized the Prime Minister for constantly “hopping around the world” – with his trip to San Francisco being his fourth foreign trip in a month.
“Airbus Albo is the nickname I have to keep using because I know how much they love it,” the host told viewers earlier this week.
“It travels the world at such speed that it travels as many miles as it would take to fly to the Moon and beyond.”
“Perhaps by the end of his term as prime minister, Mars would turn around and come back – or will he continue on to Pluto.”
