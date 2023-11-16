Peter Dutton’s warning another 340 ‘hardened criminals’ could be released into Australian community following High Court decision

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Peter Dutton has warned another 340 detainees could soon find themselves on the streets following a controversial High Court ruling that found indefinite detention unlawful.

The opposition leader criticized the government for failing to impose tough legislation to circumvent the ruling, which has already allowed 84 asylum seekers – some of whom are “hardened criminals” – to be released.

The government has strongly opposed the High Court’s decision and has introduced legislation which will impose severe restrictions on all prisoners released as a result of the decision.

Initially, the Minister of the Interior, Clare O’Neil, declared that it was a decision which “only applies to one person”.

That number has since exploded, with 84 people released within six days of the decision being handed down and eight more expected to be released shortly.

But Mr Dutton today warned that figure could actually be much higher.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles was peppered with tough questions over the fiasco

In a speech to the House of Representatives, Mr Dutton said: “We are not just talking about the 84 people currently released and the eight about to be released, we are now talking about a pipeline of 340 people and potentially more beyond.

“Potentially more beyond that,” he reiterated.

Mr Dutton refused to give too many details about the offenders who could soon be free, but revealed he was the minister who decided to keep many of them in custody “on several occasions”.

“I can tell you these people have offended many Australians,” he said.

“We are not talking about some people who have committed an indiscretion under the law.

“These are people who have committed serious crimes and the likelihood that they will reoffend is very, very high.”

During Question Time on Thursday, led by Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended APEC in San Francisco, Immigration Minister Andrew Giles was peppered with tough questions on the fiasco.

One question in particular asked Mr Giles to confirm whether he had offered help to a rape victim who said she “immediately started crying and felt numb” when she learned that her rapist had been released after the High Court decision.

Mr Giles said: “The thoughts of every member of this place are with this victim and all victims who may be affected by these issues.

“Of course I cannot comment on individual cases.”

Mr Dutton then posed a question to Mr Marles, asking whether the government would make an effort to “contact each of the victims of these 84 people and, in the case where the victim is deceased, their family”.

Mr Marles said Labor would “do its best to communicate with the families of the victims, not only about the circumstances of the release, but also about the steps the Government is currently taking in accordance with the legislation”.

This legislation will change laws imposing strict conditions such as ankle tracking devices and curfews on former inmates.

The bill passed the House this morning and the Senate is expected to sit late to pass it, but proposed amendments could delay its passage until late at night.

Greens immigration spokesman Nick McKim said the “draconian laws” would give the minister powers never before seen in Australia.

“It is a complete disgrace, an abject and cowardly capitulation by a (Labour) party that has forgotten where it came from and what it stood for,” he said.

The laws would create a two-tier justice system for some migrants and refugees compared to Australians, he said.

The immigration minister said measures such as electronic monitoring and curfews would not apply to all former detainees and that assessments would be carried out to identify those at greatest risk of reoffending.

“These measures are consistent with the legitimate objective of community safety and the rights and interests of the public,” Mr Giles said.

New visa requirements for released detainees will require them to notify the government of any change of address or association with clubs, organizations or individuals involved in illegal activities.

Any violation of the new visa conditions would result in a maximum sentence of five years in prison.