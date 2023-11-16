Pomeranian returned to Arizona family more than five years after being stolen during brunch when someone walked off with the beloved four-year-old pet

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

An adorable golden Pomeranian named Princess has been reunited with her family in Arizona more than five years after the theft.

Dog mom Daisy Gonzalez said her beloved pet was taken from a Mother’s Day brunch in Phoenix on May 13, 2018, and she lost hope of ever seeing her again.

But the small four-pound animal was microchipped and last week the Gonzalez family received a call from White Tanks Animal Hospital in Surprise that the missing puppy had been surrendered.

“They called me and said a good Samaritan brought her in, they scanned her and found my information that they found Princess,” Gonzales said. Fox10. ‘I called back straight away and said, ‘She’s been missing for five and a half years. That’s my dog!’

Gonzalez said Princess was “part of the family” and went everywhere with them – from the casino to movies and dinner. She recalled the fateful day everything changed at a Mother’s Day brunch in downtown Phoenix.

“I was in with my friend grabbing drinks for everyone and my dad was setting up Jenga, and my mom ran in and said, ‘Daisy, do you have Princess?’ Then we panicked,” she said.

Gonzalez said it too Family AZ she thought Princess was “gone forever” and that her entire family was “devastated” by her disappearance. They set out to find the beloved pup and plastered their city with posters about missing dogs.

“We were there watching for hours, and we came out again with a group of people putting up flyers everywhere,” she told the local newspaper.

Gonzalez added that she thinks thieves are targeting Princess because “she’s a pretty dog, small” and “everyone wants a small dog.”

“I know why they would do it, I don’t know who would do it,” Gonzalez told Fox10. How the dog ended up in a clinic remains a mystery.

The overjoyed dog mom said Princess was “happy” and “looking great,” apart from a few missing and rotten teeth.

“I was just so happy,” Gonzalez said. ‘I called my mother. She always had hope and knew that one day we would get her back.

‘After a few years I lost hope. I just hoped she was with a wonderful family, but I was very excited that we found her. I’m at a loss for words.’

Daisy’s son, Dylan Gonzalez, said he was asleep when his mother got the good news about Princess, and she screamed so loudly that she woke him up. He described the revelation as ‘shocking’.

Now nine years old, Princess still remembers her family, Gonzalez said, and she seemed relaxed after they were finally reunited. The family even saved her clothes and custom-made collar

Gonzalez also encouraged veterinary clinics to scan every new pet that comes in for a microchip to verify the owner’s identity

Now nine years old, Princess still remembers her family, Gonzalez said, and she seemed relaxed after they were finally reunited. The family even kept her clothes and Barbie pink custom-made collar.

“She remembers my parents, my dad always fed her, so she loves my dad, remembers my mom, she definitely remembers,” Gonzales said. “She slept well last night.”

Dr. Lindsey O’Connell, from White Tanks Animal Hospital, said Princess would never have been found without her microchip.

“As we all know, animals can be unpredictable, whether a dog gets off leash or escapes,” O’Connell told AZ Family. “Something like microchipping is the best way we know how to get that furry friend back to their family.”

Gonzalez also encouraged veterinary clinics to scan every new pet that comes in for a microchip to verify the owner’s identity.