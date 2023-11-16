Leslie Jones Absolutely Loses Her Shit Over RFK Jr.’s Feet

Comedy Central

Leslie Jones is getting pretty comfy behind The Daily Show desk—but perhaps not as comfortable as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who set the internet alight recently by going barefoot during a flight.

The viral incident was the subject of a new Daily Show segment Wednesday, the appropriately titled: “Leslie Jones Tries Not to Lose Her Shit.”

The guest host said she’s the first to admit that she’s “loud—even when I’m whispering.” And if she’s not seeing eye-to-eye with someone, she’s going to let them know. Loudly. And repeatedly. Whether they’re in the room—or even the same half of the country as her—regardless.

