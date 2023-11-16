Cricket World Cup: How to watch a free South Africa vs. Australia live stream from anywhere

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The final match of the Cricket World Cup semi-finals is up today, and you’re just a few simple clicks away from a free South Africa vs. Australia live stream. Better yet, this setup will also work for the big final on Sunday, where today’s winners face the daunting task of going up against host nation India in the final.

South Africa and Australia are two of the best ODI teams in the world, with only a higher Net Run Rate putting the South Africans ahead after nine group games. Australia took a bit of a thrashing from South Africa in the group stage, too, but bounced back by winning all seven of their remaining games. Like Australia, South Africa (and everyone else) lost to India in the group stage, but the defeat to the Netherlands was a bit of a shocker. So this should be closer than last month’s clash for sure. Here’s how you can see for yourself today.

The free live stream mentioned below is limited to Australian viewers by default, but you can access it from other countries with a VPN. These virtual private networks let your devices mimic various international locations of your choosing so that you can watch free live stream options hosted in other countries that are usually blocked to outsiders.

2023 Cricket World Cup live stream quick links:

Access FREE live stream internationally via ExpressVPN (try it risk-free for 30 days)Australia: 9Now (FREE)UK: Sky Sports Cricket via Now TV (£34.99 monthly)USA: ESPN Plus ($10.99)When: Today at 4:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. GMT / 2 p.m. IST / 4:30 p.m. AWST

Where to watch free South Africa vs. Australia Cricket World Cup live stream

Australia is one of the only countries with a free Cricket World Cup live stream, courtesy of streaming service 9Now. You’ll find today’s free semi-final, South Africa vs. Australia, on the main 9Now channel – likewise, with Sunday’s final.

Usually, the 9Now website requires you to be an Australian resident, but you can use a VPN to circumvent the geo-block and sign up for a free account to access the streaming service. A VPN virtually changes your devices’ location, so apps and websites think you’re watching within your chosen country.

In the case of the Cricket World Cup, you can connect through an Australian server, and 9Now will let you in with no fuss after creating a free email login.

Don’t have a VPN? There’s a fantastic offer right now on the best VPN we’ve tested and have been using for years for streaming and beefing up our online security. You can pick up ExpressVPN, save 49% on the usual price, and get three months for free. It’s the best investment in your sports-watching future if you know you’ll want to watch more international sports streams.

If you’re unsatisfied, there’s a hassle-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Want to learn more about the product? Take a look at our ExpressVPN review.

We’ve been running a how to watch the Cricket World Cup guide throughout the tournament, so we’ve confirmed all these details as working for weeks now.

How to watch South Africa vs. Australia with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.Turn it on and set it to an Australian location.Go to 9Now.Create a free login and sign in.Watch South Africa vs. Australia.When: Today at 4:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. IST / 4:30 p.m. AWST.

You can also use VPNs to sign up for cheap streaming services such as ESPN Plus in the United States, which shows all Cricket World Cup games starting at $10.99 monthly. The UK has coverage via Sky Sports Cricket on Now TV, currently £34.99 per month.

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

