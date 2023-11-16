Blues recruit Elijah Hollands given AFL ban for drug charge

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Carlton recruit Elijah Hollands has been hit with a two-match ban by the AFL after admitting possession of cocaine.

Elie Hollands

Age: 21 years old

Position: Midfielder

Drafted by Gold Coast at pick seven, 2020 AFL Draft

Gold Coast Suns: 2021 – 2023 — 14 games, eight goals

Traded to Carlton, 2023 trade period

Hollands was found guilty of conduct unbecoming of the AFL after appearing at Southport Magistrates’ Court last month on drug possession charges.

The 21-year-old was still a listed gambler on the Gold Coast when he was found at The Star casino with less than a gram of cocaine in his wallet.

Hollands joined the Blues during the trade period after three seasons with the Suns.

News of his drug possession charge became public just a day after Hollands was traded to Carlton, but the Blues insist they were aware of the trial when they signed the former number seven pick in the draft.

He will not be available for Carlton’s first two matches of the 2024 season against the Brisbane Lions and Richmond, nor will he be eligible to play in training or VFL matches.

Hollands has taken a course on drug diversion since his court appearance.

“AFL players are well informed about the harms associated with the use of illicit substances and have a responsibility to themselves, their clubs and their careers to meet community expectations,” said Stephen Meade, general counsel. of the AFL.

Meanwhile, Melbourne’s Joel Smith remains provisionally suspended by the AFL after testing positive for cocaine.

Smith was caught with illegal drugs in his system thanks to an in-competition doping test.

PAA