Turkish planes bring cancer patients from Gaza to Ankara for treatment

NNA – Cancer patients from Gaza arrived to Turkiye, marking the first instance, since the conflict began, where wounded individuals were granted permission to exit through the Rafah Border Gate for medical treatment.nbsp;

Two Turkish planes carrying some cancer patients and their companions who were taken out ofnbsp;Gazaand departed fromnbsp;Egypt#39;s Al-Arish Airport landed at Esenboga Airport in the Turkish capital Ankara early Thursday.

The health status of the patients was monitored throughout the journey by nine specialized medical staff brought from Turkiye. 27 patients were brought to Bilkent Hospital by ambulances to start their treatment.

Turkish Health Ministernbsp;Fahrettin Kocanbsp;returned to Ankara from Egypt with some patients after intensive negotiations in Egypt on Thursday for health aid for Gaza and the transfer of patients and wounded to Turkiye.

It was seen that Minister Koca was closely interested in the patients getting on the ambulance.

Koca told reporters at Esenboga Airport that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and in full coordination with all units of the government regarding the human tragedy that started in Gaza on Oct. 7, they have been trying to stand by the Gazans and alleviate their suffering, and that they will continue these efforts with determination.

Stating that they held many meetings with the senior executives of the World Health Organization and the health ministers of Egypt, Israel, and Jordan since the first day of the process, Koca said that they immediately sent a team of 20 people from the Ministry of Health to the region on Oct. 22.

Minister Koca said that Turkiye also delivered 666 tons of aid to Egypt with 10 cargo planes, one ship, eight fully equipped field hospitals, 20 ambulances, vital ventilators, incubators, and generators, as well as medicines, medical supplies and devices to be used for the needs of Gazans.mdash;Agencies

