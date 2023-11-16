Project star abruptly quits Ten’s struggling panel show: ‘A giant is leaving us tonight’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Another Project star has left Ten Network’s troubled panel show.

Co-hosts Waleed Aly and Sarah Harris made the surprising announcement during Wednesday night’s show.

“Sometimes there are just giants in the place you work,” Aly began as a somber Harris sat next to him.

“And one of them is leaving us tonight,” he continued, before suggesting that the star leaving would be comedian Sam Taunton.

“Sam, it’s been great,” Waleed joked, causing Taunton to look stunned.

However, Waleed then clarified that the star who would be leaving was one of the show’s founding producers, Sarah Ashley.

“She’s been there from the beginning,” explains the host. “And when I say that (I mean), she was there when Ruby Rose was there.”

Rose was an entertainment reporter and panelist on the show in 2009.

Ashley’s resume shows that she was a supervising producer on the series since its premiere in 2009.

The Project team’s latest loss comes after another Ten show hit the chopping block.

The network’s morning show Studio 10 was officially axed on Tuesday.

A spokesperson has confirmed that the final episode of Studio 10 will air on Friday December 22, after more than a decade on Australian screens.

And many viewers posted their thoughts on social media, complaining that The Project wasn’t taken down instead.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, many viewers pointed out that the news series was also struggling with ratings.

“I’m actually surprised it lasted this long. I still don’t understand how The Project lasted this long and wasn’t taken down first given its low ratings month after month,” one person wrote online.

“The project’s audiences are just as dismal, but they’re not deleted? It says all about waking up at 10,” said another.

“The draft should be removed first,” said another, with someone else agreeing, “I hope the next one is the draft.”

Another wrote: “There’s still time for Channel 10 to ax The Project too,” while another said: “Are you sure they weren’t talking about The Project?

“I would give up on The Project before then,” another posted with someone else writing, “The Project is next.”

Others defended the show, with one message: “It’s pretty harsh for those who enjoy watching The Project.”

“Some good interviews there. But you don’t have to watch it.

A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that the final episode of Studio 10 would air on Friday, December 22, after more than a decade on Australian screens.

Hosts Angela Bishop, Narelda Jacobs and Tristan MacManus, as well as special roving reporter Daniel Doody, will remain with the network and be deployed in different roles.

Bishop and McManus admitted in an emotional Instagram video that it had been a “tough day” after being told the news at lunchtime on Tuesday.

“This is a tough day for the entire Studio 10 family because we’ve loved bringing the show to you for the past 10 years,” Bishop said.

“We are all very proud to be part of it. To finish, I will pinch a quote: “Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.’

Meanwhile, another network spokesperson thanked the show’s hosts, past and present, staff and viewers for their support of the program.