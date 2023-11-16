Israeli military strikes Hamas Leader’s residence in Gaza

NNA – Israeli fighter jets have struck the house of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza, the Israeli military said on Thursday.

Haniyeh#39;s house was quot;used as terrorist infrastructure and often served as a meeting point for Hamas#39; senior leaders to direct terror attacks against Israeli civilians and Israeli army soldiers,quot; the military said.

Israel launched its Gaza offensive in retaliation for Hamas#39;s brutal October 7 attacks, which killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians.

With Hamas-controlled authorities claiming the death toll from the offensive has now topped 11,500, including thousands of children, calls for a truce are mounting.

The UN Security Council on Wednesday set aside deep divisions over the conflict and passed a resolution calling for quot;urgent and extended humanitarian pausesquot; in fighting.

The resolution called on Hamas and Israel to protect civilians, quot;especially children.quot;

The World Health Organization says 22 of 36 hospitals in Gaza are not functional due to a lack of generator fuel, damage or combat.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

==========R.H.