Thu. Nov 16th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    UN rights chief urges international probe into war violations in Gaza

    By

    Nov 16, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – The UN human rights chief decries serious allegations of violations of international law in the Israel-Hamas war, suggesting an international investigation was needed.

    ldquo;Extremely serious allegations of multiple and profound breaches of international humanitarian law, whoever commits them, demand rigorous investigation and full accountability,rdquo; Volker Turk says in a briefing on the situation to UN member states, adding that an ldquo;international investigation is called for.rdquo;mdash;agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =======R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    The stock market rally is starting to run out of steam, but don’t sell equities just yet, technical analyst says

    Nov 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy