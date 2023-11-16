UN rights chief urges international probe into war violations in Gaza

NNA – The UN human rights chief decries serious allegations of violations of international law in the Israel-Hamas war, suggesting an international investigation was needed.

ldquo;Extremely serious allegations of multiple and profound breaches of international humanitarian law, whoever commits them, demand rigorous investigation and full accountability,rdquo; Volker Turk says in a briefing on the situation to UN member states, adding that an ldquo;international investigation is called for.rdquo;mdash;agenciesnbsp;

