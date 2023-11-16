Thu. Nov 16th, 2023

    News

    Trumpworld Is Already at War Over Staffing a New Trump White House

    By

    Nov 16, 2023 , , , , ,
    Trumpworld Is Already at War Over Staffing a New Trump White House

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    The America First Policy Institute was supposed to add the ideological heft to Donald Trump’s ad hoc, seat-of-your-pants policymaking. But a year out from Election Day, Trump’s allies are signaling that the group may be doing more harm than good—and the campaign is making it clear that Trump, not any outside group, will be in charge of staffing up another White House.

    The Daily Beast reviewed an internal AFPI email showing staff inside the organization collecting names and seeking recommendations for future Trump administration posts. When Trump campaign operatives got word of that effort, they saw it not only as premature, but also not AFPI’s place.

    But more to the point, Trump’s associates are telling the think tank to back off from its donors, fearing that AFPI may be cannibalizing campaign contributors and confusing those who want to directly help Trump’s 2024 effort.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    The stock market rally is starting to run out of steam, but don’t sell equities just yet, technical analyst says

    Nov 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy