Don’t Buy Israel’s ‘Pink-Washing’ Social Media Propaganda

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

The Israeli soldier, Yoav Atzmoni, stands amongst the ruins of Gaza. He holds the rainbow pride flag with the message, “In the Name of Love,” blazoned across it. The accompanying Instagram post, released in mid-November, stated that, “it was the first ever gay pride flag raised in Gaza.”

He went on: “Under Hamas, being gay means death. The hidden Palestinian LGBTQ+ community can be HOPEFUL as soon they will live and love free of Hamas.”

The message and photo, posted on the accounts of pro-Israel influencer Noa Tishby and Jews of New York, was the definition of tone-deaf. Behind Atzmoni we see Israeli tanks, destroyed Palestinian homes, and an apocalyptic landscape after more than a month of brutal Israeli bombardment.

