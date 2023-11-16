Thu. Nov 16th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israeli army says it has taken control of Gaza’s port

    By

    Nov 16, 2023 , , ,

    NNA The Israeli army said Thursday its troops had taken quot;operational controlquot; of Gaza port, a key piece of infrastructure in the Palestinian territory where Israel is waging war with Hamas militants.

    quot;In the past few days, in a joint operation, soldiers… took operational control of the Gaza harbour, which was controlled by the Hamas terrorist organisation,quot; the Israeli army said in a statement. quot;All buildings in the harbour area were cleared.quot;–AFP

