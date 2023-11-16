Thu. Nov 16th, 2023

    Bou Habib meets Qatari Ambassador: World must stop Israel’s contempt for international humanitarian law

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bu Habib, on Thursday met with Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Thani Al Thani.

    In the wake of the meeting, the Caretaker Minister affirmed that ldquo;the world is called upon to stop Israelrsquo;s contempt for international humanitarian law via its attacks on hospitals in Gaza, especially the Jordanian and Al-Shifa Hospitals, medical teams, patients, and newborn children.rdquo;nbsp;

    ldquo;The UN Security Council resolution calling for a temporary humanitarian truce is a necessary but insufficient step on the right path to reaching a ceasefire and halting the aggression,rdquo; Bou Habib added.nbsp;

