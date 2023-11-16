After the sudden release of dozens of immigration detainees, here’s how Labor and the Coalition combined to rush new laws through parliament

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The federal government has joined forces with the opposition to rush through laws through Parliament that give the Home Secretary unprecedented powers over dozens of people suddenly released from immigration detention centers under a restraining order. the High Court last week.

The High Court order has caused a storm in Parliament as the government considers how to respond, despite criticism from the right that it has been too slow and too lenient in its treatment of so-called “hardened” criminals. and from the left that it is too slow and too lenient. imposing oppressive conditions on people who have already served their sentences or, in some cases, have not been convicted of a crime.

Where the Greens and the Coalition can agree is that the matter is a “dog’s breakfast” (although they may not agree on who is to blame).

New laws were passed Thursday night imposing strict curfews and ankle monitoring devices on the group of ex-inmates, and allowing other conditions related to what they can do or where they can go — even if it doesn’t stop there.

Meanwhile, a question mark hangs over hundreds more people in immigration detention who government lawyers say could potentially be affected by the high court’s ruling.

This is how we got here.

What do we know about the 84 released prisoners?

The government has deliberately kept information about the 84 people released secret – in part because of confidentiality rules they must follow.

But we are able to build a portrait of this cohort from observations made during the High Court trial that triggered their release, as well as public reports on a number of detainees.

The High Court order follows a detainee’s challenge to his ongoing, indefinite detention, which has been identified as being similar in circumstances to a total of 92 people in immigration detention.

This group of 92 people – many of them refugees – failed the “morality test” applied to non-citizens seeking visas, or had adverse security findings against them, but they did not nor can they be expelled because they are refugees, stateless. or refused by other countries.

The Solicitor General told the High Court that almost all had been convicted of offenses and served time for those offences.

Among them are people who have served time for traffic and drug offenses. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles told Parliament this week the cohort also included three murderers, “several” sex offenders and people convicted of violent assaults, who also served time for their offences.

Nine of the 92 faced adverse findings related to national security, cybercrime or organized crime concerns, and were not released – although they were not necessarily convicted of a crime .

For the group that was released, most of them were granted a transitional visa – which allows them to stay in Australia, but generally does not allow a person to work.

At least some were released without any visa.

Conditions have been applied individually to each of the former detainees, such as the obligation to report, and most are staying in a hotel or with relatives in the community.

Financial supports and health care were offered to the 84 people released because they are generally unable to work.

The government will continue to cover the cost of transitional housing for 12 weeks.

Why is this happening now?

The federal government was forced to release this group of people because the High Court ruled that their continued detention in immigration centers was unlawful.

For 20 years the government used a precedent set in an earlier case that it could detain asylum seekers indefinitely where they could not go to any other country, as long as the government sought to remove them from Australia as soon as possible. .

A new challenge was brought to the High Court this year by a stateless Rohingya refugee who was denied a visa by the current and previous governments because he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child. years. Several attempts to negotiate his return to another country have failed.

Judges ruled last Wednesday that he had been unlawfully detained and should be released – along with anyone else in similar circumstances to his.

On Thursday evening, the government revealed he had been released less than an hour after the ruling was handed down by the High Court.

The decision surprised some high court observers. While that ruling was still possible, the justices were not obligated to issue an immediate order and could have waited to issue it at the same time as their full ruling, which might not come for several months.

However, delaying this decision would have meant illegally keeping dozens of people in detention for even longer.

What was the government’s response?

The federal government, in compliance with the High Court’s order, released 84 detainees in the days following the ruling.

With this release, a joint Border Force and police operation was set up to monitor the cohort, and conditions were applied to each individual depending on their circumstances – details of these conditions were not released. public.

Over the past week, the Coalition has campaigned for the government to introduce new legislation to Parliament to respond to the situation, although the High Court has not released its full explanation of the decision.

Since this decision, the government has argued that it must wait until it is fully motivated before it can legislate to respond, until yesterday when it announced that it would introduce legislation to toughen requirements for former detainees.

In a single day, he introduced and passed the bill through both houses, as part of a deal struck with the Coalition, despite protests from unrepresented MPs who had little time to consider the details.

The Greens have accused the government of capitulating to pressure from opposition leader Peter Dutton, and warn the deal is also highly exposed to a High Court challenge that could send the government back to square one.

Nick McKim said Labor had capitulated to opposition pressure.(ABC News: Ian Cutmore)

Greens senator Nick McKim said the opposition had “created urgency” from the High Court ruling.

“We haven’t even seen the High Court’s reasons yet. We don’t know exactly how many people and to which people these laws will apply,” Senator McKim said.

The opposition has continued to criticize what it calls a “botched” response, saying the government should have been ready to react on the day the decision was made, which could have prevented the release of the detainees.

Home Secretary Clare O’Neil said this morning the government did not want the 84 released and if it had the power to do so it would have kept them in detention.

Home Secretary Clare O’Neil only briefly faced the media to make a statement on the immigration legislation.(ABC News: Andrew Kennedy)

Mr Dutton openly called on the Government to find a solution to the High Court ruling which would return the released cohort to immigration detention.

Although Mr Dutton rose to support the bill this morning, he criticized it as a rush job.

“This legislation was written overnight, so thank you to the drafters and civil servants who clearly worked through the night to cobble this piece together,” Mr Dutton told the House today.

The opposition has proposed amending the bill to impose additional requirements on some of the released detainees, such as not contacting the victims’ families or not coming within 150 meters of them. a school if they were convicted of a sexual offense against a child. .

The government accepted these amendments and signaled that further legislation would likely be introduced once the High Court’s reasons were published.

What happens next for those released?

The new laws provide the power to impose serious restrictions on the group of 84 released inmates.

New offenses would make failure to comply with visa conditions a criminal offense punishable by up to five years in prison, with mandatory minimum sentences.

Visa holders could be ordered not to carry out work or any organized activities involving contact with children and not to go near schools or daycares.

The minister also gained the power to require visa holders to wear ankle monitors and adhere to strict curfews, in addition to their existing reporting obligations.

Furthermore, the question remains whether legal action could be taken to obtain redress for a cohort of people illegally detained for years.