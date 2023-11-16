Halabi in wake of cabinet session: Extension of military leadership’s mandate needs further discussion

NNA – In the wake of the cabinet session,nbsp;Caretaker Minister of Education, Abbas Al-Halabi, read out the sessionrsquo;s decisions and announced the approval of all items on its agenda.

ldquo;The extension of the military leadershiprsquo;s mandate needs further discussion, so that the matter does not become a challenge against any party. The military leadership must not be vacant, and the mission of the army commander must continue,rdquo; Al-Halabi added.nbsp;

