NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Slim, on Thursday met in Yarzeh with US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, who visited him with an accompanying embassy delegation.nbsp;

The meeting reportedly took stock of the countryrsquo;s general situation, the affairs of the military establishment, as well as the support provided by the US to the military institution.nbsp;

