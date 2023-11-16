Berri follows up on local developments with Halabi, Makary, and Salam

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday welcomed Caretaker Minister of Education, Abbas Al-Halabi.

The pair reportedly discussed the countryrsquo;s general conditions, political developments, and educational affairs.nbsp;

Speaker Berri separately welcomed Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, with whom he discussed political and field developments, especially in light of the escalation of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the Lebanese border villages with occupied Palestine.nbsp;

Later during the day, Berri followed up on local economic affairs during his meeting with Caretaker Minister of Economy, Amin Salam, who confirmed on emerging that the quantities of flour and wheat available in Lebanon could serve the local market until next year.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.