Thu. Nov 16th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri follows up on local developments with Halabi, Makary, and Salam

    By

    Nov 16, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday welcomed Caretaker Minister of Education, Abbas Al-Halabi.

    The pair reportedly discussed the countryrsquo;s general conditions, political developments, and educational affairs.nbsp;

    Speaker Berri separately welcomed Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, with whom he discussed political and field developments, especially in light of the escalation of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the Lebanese border villages with occupied Palestine.nbsp;

    Later during the day, Berri followed up on local economic affairs during his meeting with Caretaker Minister of Economy, Amin Salam, who confirmed on emerging that the quantities of flour and wheat available in Lebanon could serve the local market until next year.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    The stock market rally is starting to run out of steam, but don’t sell equities just yet, technical analyst says

    Nov 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy