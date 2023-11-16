Thu. Nov 16th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    GLC head after visiting Mikati: We demanded 2024 budget be considerate in terms of taxes and fees

    By

    Nov 16, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, in presence of head of the General Labor Confederation, Bishara Al-Asmar, on Thursday welcomed a delegation representing the Federation of Trade Unions and Employees in North Lebanon, headed by Shadi Al-Asmar.nbsp;

    ldquo;Wersquo;ve demanded that the 2024 state budget proposed today at the House of Parliament be considerate in terms of taxes and fees because people could no longer bear the increasing financial burdens,rdquo; the GLC head said on emerging.nbsp;

    The Prime Minister separately met with the Director General of Protocol at the Presidency of the Republic, Nabil Shadid, the Director General of Protocol at the House of Parliament, Ali Hamad, and a representative of the General Directorate of Protocol at the Council of Ministers.nbsp;

    The meeting discussed the logistical preparations intended to be made for Independence Day.nbsp;

    During the meeting, Mikati provided his visitors with necessary directives.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    The stock market rally is starting to run out of steam, but don’t sell equities just yet, technical analyst says

    Nov 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy