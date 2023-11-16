Thu. Nov 16th, 2023

    Well-Connected Alleged Serial Rapist Goes Free After Cushy Plea Deal

    A South Carolina man accused of raping two teenage girls and then a third while out on bond has been released after serving less than a year and a half behind bars.

    Bowen Turner, now 21, got a sweetheart plea deal in early 2022 that sparked outrage for its leniency—the well-connected Turner got five years probation and pleaded guilty to a single charge of first-degree assault and battery.

    That came after he violated the terms of his house arrest agreement dozens of times to visit friends, go golfing, and eat at a restaurant, among other things, according to court documents. The son of an investigator for a local prosecutor, he wasn’t locked up until July 2022, after an arrest for disorderly conduct saw his probation finally revoked.

