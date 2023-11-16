Thu. Nov 16th, 2023

    British Airways Crew Lied About Robbery to Cover Up Drug-Fueled Night in Rio, Cops Say

    Worrying reports in September claimed that British Airways had canceled a flight after the airline’s employees were targeted by a traumatizing armed robbery in Brazil. Now local authorities say the alleged victims simply invented the story as a way of covering up a wild night of drink and drugs in Rio de Janeiro.

    Police in Brazil plan to summon BA’s representatives to establish whether the three crew members cooked up the lie themselves or if they were instructed to create their fabrication by airline management, according to Brazil’s G1. The company told the outlet in a statement that the bizarre case “is a matter for the police.”

    BA also claimed the three flight attendants in question—which G1 reported as being aged 40, 39, and 31—were “not scheduled” to fly on the canceled Sept. 6 flight to London Heathrow, BA 248. The airline did not explain why the flight was postponed until the following day, however.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

