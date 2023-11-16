Thu. Nov 16th, 2023

    News

    America’s best-selling car will soon be hybrid-only

    By

    Nov 16, 2023 , ,
    America’s best-selling car will soon be hybrid-only

    The 2025 Toyota Camry will only be available as a hybrid.

    Toyota

    Toyota has said that the 2025 Camry will be available exclusively as a hybrid.The family sedan has been the best-selling car in the US for the past two decades.It has been available in petrol or hybrid versions since 2007, but from 2024 will be hybrid-only. 

    America’s most popular car is going hybrid-only from next year, according to Toyota.

    The 2025 Toyota Camry, which is the latest version of the best-selling car in the US for the past 22 years, will be available exclusively as a hybrid, the Japanese automaker announced on Wednesday.

    Customers have been able to choose between petrol and hybrid versions of the Camry since 2007, with Toyota being one of the first car companies to embrace hybrid technology.

    From next year, however, new buyers will only have the one option — although like all of the automakers’ hybrids, the 2025 Camry will not be a plug-in hybrid, with its batteries charged by the car’s petrol engine and brakes.

    The $26,000 Camry has been the best-selling car that is not a pickup truck or an SUV in the US for the past two decades. The latest version is expected to arrive in dealerships in Spring 2024.

    The decision to make the upcoming version exclusively hybrid is a bold one from Toyota, which has so far chosen to prioritize hybrid cars over fully electric vehicles.

    The carmaker’s chairman Akio Toyoda, who stepped down as CEO earlier this year, has been a long-time skeptic of the shift to EVs, previously saying that the “silent majority” of auto companies have doubts about whether electric vehicles are a sustainable business.

    Toyota has nevertheless vowed to ramp up EV production as it seeks to compete with the likes of Tesla, and aims to sell 3.5 million battery-powered vehicles globally every year from 2030.

    Toyota did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider, made outside normal working hours.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    The stock market rally is starting to run out of steam, but don’t sell equities just yet, technical analyst says

    Nov 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy