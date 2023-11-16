WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Apple and Sony have put together a promotional offer for PS5 owners that allows them to enjoy ad-free access to the Apple Music streaming service for up to six months. The offer is available to new and “qualified returning” Apple Music customers until November 15, 2024 and can be activated by simply downloading and signing in to the Apple Music app on any PS5 model. After the initial six months, US users will be charged $10.99 per month (the standard price for an individual Apple Music membership) to continue the service.

PS5 owners who take up the offer aren’t limited to streaming Apple Music from their console. Once you’ve started your six-month trial, you’ll be able to listen to songs on any compatible device, including Windows, Android phones, and all Apple devices. You can find the full list of participating countries and regions running the offer. on the PlayStation website.

The deal follows a six-month Apple TV Plus promotion offered by Apple and Sony in 2021, and could appeal to gamers who enjoy playing curated playlists while playing their favorite PS5 titles. It’s a good opportunity to try out Apple Music at no additional cost if you’ve never experienced the music streaming service and want to see how it compares to rival offerings like Spotify Premium.

Sony and Apple are giving PS5 owners six free months of Apple Music