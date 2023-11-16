Thu. Nov 16th, 2023

    Braless Eleanor Tomlinson puts on a VERY racy display in black cut-out dress as she flashes plenty of skin at the GQ Men of the Year Awards

    By

    Nov 16, 2023
    By Kirsten Murray for Mailonline

    Published: 07:36 EST, November 16, 2023 | Updated: 07:59 EST, November 16, 2023

    Eleanor Tomlinson turned heads as she arrived at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Royal Opera House in London on Wednesday evening.

    The Poldark star, 31, put on a daring performance as she went braless in a racy black cut-out dress that showed off plenty of skin.

    The actress put on a busty display as she left little to the imagination in the strappy garment with a mesh collar.

    The detailed top half clung to her incredible figure and then flowed into a floor-length skirt, creating a refined figure.

    Eleanor walked hand in hand with her husband, rugby player Will Owen, after the couple tied the knot in July 2022.

    Wow: Braless Eleanor Tomlinson, 31, puts on a sassy show in a black cut-out dress as she shows off plenty of skin at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Royal Opera House in London on Wednesday

    Fashion: The actress put on a busty display as she left little to the imagination in the strappy garment with a mesh collar

    The star completed her look with a pair of black strappy heels and carried her essentials in a small black leather clutch bag.

    The redhead let her locks fall in natural curls over her shoulders, while she opted for some light shimmery eyeshadow.

    Meanwhile, her boyfriend cut a dapper figure in a classic black suit, white shirt and black bow tie.

    GQ Men of the Year celebrates stars from entertainment, fashion and sports who made 2023 a year to remember.

    The 26th annual event was organized by Amelia Dimoldenberg, in collaboration with fashion brand Boss.

    This year’s list of honorees included Jack Antonoff, Gary Lineker, Wrexham AFC’s Paul Mullin, Paapa Essiedu and Top Boy’s Malcolm Kamulete.

    Other stars on this year’s list include soccer players Mary Earps and Jenni Hermoso, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and filmmaker Molly Manning Walker.

    Each of the 26 honored stars will also grace their own solo cover of the men’s magazine, which will be unveiled in the coming days.

    The evening was held in the Paul Hamlyn Hall of the Royal Opera House, located in the heart of London’s Covent Garden.

    Stunning: The detailed top half clung to her incredible figure and then flowed into a floor-length skirt, creating a sophisticated figure

    Happy couple: Eleanor walked hand in hand with her husband, rugby player Will Owen, after the couple tied the knot in July 2022

    Sophisticated: Eleanor looked sensational as she posed for photos on the red carpet ahead of the event

    Flawless: The red head let her locks fall in natural curls over her shoulders as she opted for some light shimmery eyeshadow

    The winners were treated to a luxury gift bag containing this year’s best skincare products and fragrances, as well as an exclusive work of art and Vault membership at The Ned.

    Alex Scott, Jodie Turner-Smith and Amelia Gray also arrived in style at the star-studded event

    The sports presenter, 39, put on a very racy performance as she went braless in a sheer chainmail suit, with a black thong underneath.

    Meanwhile, Amelia Dimoldenberg, 29, looked typically chic in a black and yellow backless dress as she posed on the red carpet.

    GQ MEN OF THE YEAR AWARDS 2023: THE UK HONOUREES

    Jack Antonoff

    Flo

    Black coffee

    Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis

    Bianca Saunders

    Paapa Essiedu

    Lucy Prebble

    Jasmine Jobson

    Molly Manning Walker

    Paul Mullin

    Rema

    Simone Rocha

    David Jonsson

    Emily Maitlis

    Malcolm Kamulete

    Yomi Adegoke

    Katarina Johnson-Thompson

    Gary Lineker

    Maria Earps

    Jenni Hermoso

