Robbie Williams stops his Sydney concert to help a fan propose to his girlfriend – before paying tribute to John Farnham with a rendition of You’re The Voice

Pop superstar Robbie Williams played cupid for some smitten fans at his Sydney concert on Thursday night.

The 49-year-old hitmaker stopped the show at one point and handed the microphone to a man in the audience who then proposed to his girlfriend.

Thirty-eight thousand fans in the packed Allianz Stadium then watched on large screens as the man named Daniel made his heartfelt proposal to his beloved Lauren.

“I think she said yes, I’m not sure,” the star joked as he watched the couple embrace.

The famous singer then paid his own touching tribute to the happy couple.

“God bless you buddy, have a great life together,” he said.

He continued, “And yes, I have been with my wife for 18 years and she has shaped me and she is the reason I am the man I am today and the reason I am happy.”

Known for his cheeky style, Robbie then asked the couple if they shared children.

After confirming they had one, Robbie joked: “You got one!” You damned insolent son of a bitch! Apparently not Catholic. Listen, go make some more.”

Robbie also congratulated the groom-to-be on his proposal, which the star described as the best little speech I’ve heard in a long time.’

Elsewhere in the show, Robbie paid tribute to John Farnharm with a rendition of the 74-year-old music legend’s hit Your the Voice.

“Thinking of you John and sending our love,” Robbie said as he introduced the ’80s classic.

Farnharm made headlines in August after revealing he was cancer-free 12 months after oral surgery.

Meanwhile, Robbie thrilled the Sydney concert crowd with a setlist packed with his hits including Hey Wow Yes Yes, and let me entertain you.

He also performed Come undone, and Candy.

The British pop star continues his 25th anniversary tour with a show at Mount Cotton in Queensland, followed by Melbourne, Geelong and Swan Valley in WA.