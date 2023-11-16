‘Euphoria’ Producer Died After Medical Emergency Behind Wheel of Tesla on Autopilot: Report

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty

Euphoria and The Idol producer Kevin Turen died after a medical emergency he suffered while behind the wheel of a Tesla that was on autopilot, TMZ reported Thursday.

The 44-year-old producer was taking his 10-year-old son back from a tennis tournament, Turen’s father, Edward, and friend told the outlet. His son reportedly managed to get the car over to the side of the highway safely before calling 911.

An ambulance rushed Turen to the hospital, but he could not be saved. Edward Turen told TMZ that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in his son’s death, the cause of which is still not known.

