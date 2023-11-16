History Lecturer Allegedly Sent Both Male and Female Lovers to Murder Ex-Husband

7NEWS Australia YouTube

A former academic was arrested Wednesday over allegations of repeatedly plotting with her lovers to kill her ex-husband in Australia.

Lisa Lines, 43, was detained on the Pacific Island of Palau and remanded in custody ahead of an expected extradition to South Australia. The former history lecturer is accused of a yearslong campaign of violence against her ex, Jonathon Hawtin, involving the lovers with whom she began romances following the breakdown of her marriage.

In October 2017, 36-year-old Hawtin was left paralyzed from the neck down after being repeatedly struck in the neck with an ax in an incident at his home in Littlehampton, South Australia. Zacharia Bruckner, 30, who had been lodging with the couple after being recruited to Lines’ publishing company, suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

