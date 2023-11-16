5 things you should know about 5G before implementing it in your business

Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

Building a private 5G network for your business could be beneficial if you need fast data transfers.

But 5G is more expensive than 4G or WiFi, so it may not be worth it for every business.

5G is designed to be more secure than 4G or WiFi, so it may benefit businesses that need security.

This article is part of “5G Playbook,” a series exploring one of our time’s most important tech innovations.

5G is widely thought to be the future of communications. Mobile operators are investing large sums in upgrading their consumer-facing networks, and businesses can capitalize on the benefits of the new form of mobile broadband.

McKinsey has estimated that mobile operators will spend more than $650 billion from 2022 to 2025 to make 5G networks the norm.

If you’re considering adding 5G to your business, here’s what you need to know.

1. 5G is significantly different from previous technology

5G is a game changer because of its speed and utility. Unlike 4G, 5G operates on a wider spectrum, allowing for more data transmission and significantly lower latency. That opens up opportunities for new applications and services.

“5G is a lot quicker than 4G, so if you are a business that benefits from fast connectivity, you may want to consider it,” said Keith Brownsword, a founder and director of As One, a telecom company in the UK. “It’s great if you need to use devices on the move, or if your business is spread over a wide area.”

Brownsword also said 5G can dovetail with other technology, such as the so-called internet of things. “It is good to use with IoT applications, as it can deal with the amount of data reliably,” he said.

2. 5G is still in its early stages — and can be expensive

William Webb, a fellow at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, said business owners should consider whether they need 5G for their work.

“For the majority of businesses, WiFi or a 4G network will be sufficient and will generally be much less expensive,” said Webb, who’s also the chief technology officer at Access Partnership, a business-management consultancy.

“At present, there are very few 5G business networks deployed, and many are still in a trial phase. It is likely that a very small percentage of businesses will need a 5G network.”

3. 5G is generally more secure than prior generations of connectivity

Fabio Giust, a security product manager at Athonet, a private mobile-networking company, said 5G provides better security than previous generations of mobile broadband. Giust said it’s also arguably more secure and configurable than WiFi.

Giust also said that because 5G is compatible with eSIM provisioning, which allows mobile operators to remotely activate eSIM cards in connected objects such as IoT devices, 5G “offers greater control over mobile devices than WiFi,” which can’t be used to activate an eSIM. This remote provisioning allows those overseeing the network to configure the devices attached to it quickly and easily.

4. 5G can be complex — and that can cause issues

Despite infrastructure designed to make 5G more secure than previous generations of connectivity, there are still risks involved. Generally, the risks stem from the ability to connect multiple devices and systems to the network.

5G uses data encryption and other mechanisms to safeguard data and prevent information leakage, said Samantha Kight, the head of industry at the GSMA, an industry body for mobile-network operators. But she cautioned that private 5G networks have a larger potential attack surface — that is, more potential for a breach — because they’re often supporting many mobile IoT devices and because many entities are involved in the networks, including enterprises, mobile operators, manufacturers, IT and operational-technology vendors, and suppliers.

5. 5G offers more than just data transfers

While 5G’s biggest boosters proclaim its prowess in handling data, its features can be useful in other areas, such as telephony.

Giust said 5G has VoNR — or voice over new radio — capabilities built in, which means better-quality calls for users. VoNR has lower latency and higher uptime than previous generations of telephony, reducing the delay between your conversation partner speaking and your hearing it and lowering the likelihood of dropped calls.

Read the original article on Business Insider