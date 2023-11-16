Jayson Tatum credited Al Horford as a role model, called him ‘my favorite teammate I’ve ever had’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

“It’s based on respect, the respect I have for him and the same thing.”

Al Horford prior to the Celtics-76ers game on Wednesday. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Jayson Tatum on Al Horford: After the Celtics’ win over the 76ers on Wednesday night – achieved without multiple starters in the lineup – Jayson Tatum was asked about Al Horford’s impact.

The 37-year-old Horford recorded 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists, five blocks and no turnovers as he returned to the starting lineup with Kristaps Porzingis out. Tatum, who has been teammates with Horford in multiple stints dating back to his days as a rookie, credited the veteran for helping with his development.

“He was someone who really took me under their wing and I always remembered that every now and then at random times during my freshman year he would ask me how I’m doing, how I’m doing,” Tatum said of Horford. “He was someone I really respected in the way he did his job. He was never late, always on time, always started his work at the gym and always took care of his body.

Now 25 and in his prime, Tatum said that while the dynamic with Horford has evolved, it remains important.

“I learned a lot from him from a routine standpoint, and as I’ve gotten older, our relationship has grown,” he said. “It’s based on respect, the respect I have for him and the same. We know we need each other.

“Even now he asked me how I feel, how is my body, that’s what I’m sitting next to on the plane,” Tatum concluded. “Al is my favorite teammate I’ve ever had.”

Trivia: Al Horford was the third overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. Who went first overall that year?

(Answer below).

Tip: State of Ohio.

Results and schedule:

The Celtics, despite missing Jaylen Brown and Porzingis, held off the 76ers in a 117-107 win. Jayson Tatum (29 points) led the way for Boston.

Tomorrow the Celtics will face the Raptors in Toronto in the NBA regular season tournament at 7:30 PM.

Speaking of the Celtics: Joel Embiid acknowledged after the game that he thinks the Celtics are currently the best team in the league.

On this day: In 1986, the Patriots completed a miraculous comeback against the Rams in a 30-28 win on the last play of the game. After taking an early 13-0 lead (in what was Rams rookie quarterback Jim Everett’s first NFL appearance), New England trailed 28-16 in the fourth quarter.

But after Irving Fryar caught a six-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 28-23, the Patriots were ultimately able to get the ball back despite Los Angeles running back Eric Dickerson’s 102-yard day.

Tony Eason continued to lead the Patriots down the field, positioning New England at the Rams’ 25-yard line with three seconds left after scrambling 26 yards on the previous play before narrowly escaping out of bounds to score the stop the clock.

With one play left, Eason threw the ball into the back of the end zone. New England wide receiver Stanley Morgan jumped the highest and threw the ball back into the air. Fryar, who was standing in the back right corner of the end zone, grabbed the ball after Morgan’s tip, and held out for the stunning game winner.

It was not lost on both the players and the media that Fryar’s heroics took place exactly five weeks later Dave Henderson’s walk-off home run – another miracle – that also happened in Anaheim (against the Angels) in the American League Championship Series.

“There we were, two outs, two on, bottom of the ninth,” joked Patriots center Pete Brock. “And Henderson hits another one.”

Daily highlight: Mekhi Mason threw down a thunderous dunk, though Texas still ended up beating Rice 80-64.

Trivia answer: Greg Oden