College Professor Charged in Jewish Protester’s Shocking Death

Getty Images/Wally Skalij

California cops said Thursday that they’ve arrested a community college professor on an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with the death of 69-year-old Paul Kessler, who died earlier this month after suffering a head injury during dueling protests over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The suspect, identified as Ventura Community College professor Loay Alnaji, was arrested Thursday morning and is being held on $1,000,000 bail, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The fatal encounter occurred on Nov. 5 in Thousand Oaks, California, where dueling protests of supporters of Palestine and Israel took a violent turn, with witnesses saying a pro-Palestine protester appeared to strike Kessler, who’d been photographed carrying an Israeli flag.

Read more at The Daily Beast.