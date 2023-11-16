Russian General Who Lambasted Armed Forced Under Putin Suffers Mystery Death

via Telegram

A highly decorated Russian general has been found dead in his home alongside his wife with no clear cause of death.

Lieutenant General Vladimir Sviridov, 68—who was outspoken when he commanded the 6th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense of Russia from 2005 to 2009—was found in the bedroom of his home in the Stavropol Krai on Wednesday, local authorities said. His wife, 72-year-old Tatyana, was found next to him, with the two of them lying side by side in bed, according to Kommersant.

Investigators said there were no signs of violence and the pair had apparently been dead already for about a week, having died at the same time. While carbon monoxide poisoning was initially viewed as a possible cause of death, no heightened levels of the gas were detected in the home, Kommersant reported, citing sources close to the investigation. Other conflicting reports said a power outage several days ago, combined with failed generators, had indeed led to a build-up of gas in the home.

Read more at The Daily Beast.