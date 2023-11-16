Thu. Nov 16th, 2023

    News

    George Santos says he won’t seek reelection following release of damning House Ethics committee report

    By

    Nov 16, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,
    George Santos says he won’t seek reelection following release of damning House Ethics committee report

    Rep. George Santos of New York on the House floor on October 18, 2023.

    Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

    Rep. George Santos will not seek re-election.He made the announcement shortly after the House Ethics Committee released a report on his conduct.He was unlikely to win anyway and has faced numerous expulsion votes.

    Republican Rep. George Santos of New York will not seek re-election in 2024.

    The scandal-plagued congressman made the announcement in a lengthy post on X shortly after the House Ethics Committee released a damning report on his conduct.

    “I will continue on my mission to serve my constituents up until I am allowed,” wrote Santos. “I will however NOT be seeking re-election for a second term in 2024 as my family deserves better than to be under the gun from the press all the time.”

    If there was a single ounce of ETHICS in the “Ethics committee”, they would have not released this biased report. The Committee went to extraordinary lengths to smear myself and my legal team about me not being forthcoming (My legal bills suggest otherwise).

    It is a disgusting…

    — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) November 16, 2023

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    The stock market rally is starting to run out of steam, but don’t sell equities just yet, technical analyst says

    Nov 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy