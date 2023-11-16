NFL star Jameson Williams reveals he puts a McFlurry on top of a burger in bizarre McDonald’s order… as disgusted fans tell the Detroit Lions to ‘trade him’

The combination of Jameson Williams’ McDonald’s food has disgusted some fans

One fan was so turned off that he called for the Lions to trade the wide receiver

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams needs to keep his body in top shape to play in the NFL.

For Williams, that means the occasional nutritious meal at McDonalds – specifically a cheeseburger with a sundae in the sesame seed bun.

Williams shared an image on his Instagram story on Tuesday. It showed an Oreo-infused McFlurry on top of a hamburger patty with pickles, ketchup and the bun.

It appeared the combination was Williams’ reward after the Lions defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on the road on Sunday.

Some fans were disgusted by the wide receiver choice.

Jameson Williams has unveiled his bizarre combination of a burger and a McFlurry

Williams shared an image on Instagram, showing an Oreo-infused McFlurry on top of a burger

“So far I’ve enjoyed (Williams’) hard work to get back into the fold,” said one user on X. “That said, trade him now.”

The NFL trade deadline was Oct. 31, so Detroit dealing the wide receiver is out of the question.

But Williams’ taste for McDonald’s shouldn’t distract from the Lions’ impressive start to the season.

Detroit is 7-2 and in first place in the NFC North. The Lions have a great chance to make the postseason.

Williams has only played five games this season due to a hamstring injury.

Williams took the McFlurry ice cream and spread it on his burger at McDonald’s