Thu. Nov 16th, 2023

    News

    TikTok’s latest feature lets users make AR filters

    By

    Nov 16, 2023 , , , ,
    TikTok’s latest feature lets users make AR filters

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    TikTok users will now be able to create video effects directly in TikTok without downloading another app. The company announced the new mobile editing feature, now available globally, in a blog post today.

    AR effects are a big part of TikTok culture, creating challenges, viral games, and essentially an entire genre of content. But until now, creators had to use a separate program called Effect House to create filters for the app.

    In the TikTok mobile app, users can work with filter templates and experiment with over 2,000 assets to use in their effects. They will also be able to add interactivity in filters that is activated by movements such as touching the screen, winking, smiling and more.

    Although filters have always been central to TikTok, the developers who create these effects have done so for free until recently. In May, the company announced that it would open a $6 million creator fund for people who create viral effects, although the bar to start making money was high and the payouts relatively low. In October, TikTok revised the program to narrow eligibility and change how payments would be calculated.

    TikTok filters are also becoming more realistic. Earlier this year, a beauty effect called Bold Glamor started gaining traction and users were shocked by how perfect it looked. The filter, created by TikTok itself, uses generative AI to transform a user’s face so convincingly it’s astonishing. The Bold Glamor filter has been used in over 150 million videos so far. TikTok did not immediately respond to questions about whether the in-app feature would include generative AI tools.

    TikTok’s latest feature lets users make AR filters

    By

    Related Post

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    The stock market rally is starting to run out of steam, but don’t sell equities just yet, technical analyst says

    Nov 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy